Gabby Allen spills on Chris Hughes' romance with Little Mix's Jesy Nelson: 'he deserves a nice girl'

Gabby Allen opened up about her Love Island co-star's new romance during last night's NTAs. Picture: Heart

By Polly Foreman

Chris Hughes and Jesy Nelson were spotted snogging in London last weekend, fuelling romance rumours between the pair

In surely the most surprising bit of celeb gossip of the year so far, Chris Hughes from Love Island and Jesy Nelson from Little Mix were spotted getting intimate in a kebab shop last week.

The pair can be seen snogging and, uhm, licking each other's tongues in the pictures, and they reportedly went 'for cocktails' at a central London bar beforehand.

An onlooker told The Sun: "They couldn't keep their (probably greasy) mitts off one another. They kept pausing mid-sentence to snog, and were really affectionate. It may be early days but there's definitely a real spark."

Chris Hughes' Love Island co-star Gabby Allen spilled the beans on the new romance on the NTAs red carpet last night, telling Heart: "Oh my God I only heard about this yesterday. I think it’s lovely. Chris is such a lovely guy, and I’ve heard amazing things about her. And the fact they were pictured together in a kebab shop. I want to go on a double date with them."

"I don’t know Jesy so I don’t know what shes like as a person but Chris deserves a nice girl. He’s a lovely guy, and I think he’s got a lot to offer," she continued.

And when we asked what she reckons Chris' ex Olivia Attwood makes of his new romance, Gabby said: "I think she’s very happy with her boyfriend [footballer Bradley Dack] as well, so hopefully this is like under the bridge now cos I think there’s been a bit of drama between them this year back and forth. Hopefully this will be the end of that."

Chris and Olivia got together in the 2017 series of Love Island, and were placed second after Amber Davies and Kem Cetinay.

