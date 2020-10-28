Chrissy Teigen explains why she shared photos of heartbreaking miscarriage in emotional essay

Chrissy Teigan has explained why she shared her miscarriage story. Picture: Instagram

Warning: distressing content. Chrissy Teigen and her husband John Legend were left devastated earlier this month when they lost their third child.

Chrissy Teigen has spoken out about why she decided to share emotional pictures of herself straight after losing her third child, Jack.

The 34-year-old - who shares children Miles and Luna with husband John Legend - posted a string of heartbreaking pictures last month which see her crying in the hospital.

And after she was praised for her bravery, now Chrissy has explained why she shared her miscarriage story so publicly.

In a lengthy blog post, the star said she asked John and her mother to take pictures, no matter how uncomfortable they felt, because she wanted to remember the moment forever.

Chrissy Teigan shared her devastating miscarriage story on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

"I explained to a very hesitant John that I needed them, and that I did NOT want to have to ever ask," she wrote.

"He hated it. I could tell. It didn't make sense to him at the time. But I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after [children] Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story."

Chrissy also addressed the criticism she received for being so honest about her miscarriage on Instagram.

"I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done,” she said.

Chrissy Teigan posted photos from the hospital. Picture: Instagram

“I lived it, I chose to do it, and more than anything, these photos aren’t for anyone but the people who have lived this or are curious enough to wonder what something like this is like. These photos are only for the people who need them. The thoughts of others do not matter to me."

She also thanked fans who have reached out to her to share their own experiences of pregnancy loss, saying 'the moments of kindness have been nothing short of beautiful.'

“I beg you to please share your stories and to please be kind to those pouring their hearts out. Be kind in general, as some won’t pour them out at all,” she wrote.

Chrissy Teigan shares children Miles and Luna with husband John Legend. Picture: Instagram

Finishing the post, Chrissy said she feels grateful 'to have two insanely wonderful little toddlers who fill this house with love'.

She added: "I wrote this because I knew for me I needed to say something before I could move on from this and return back to life, so I truly thank you for allowing me to do so.

"Jack will always be loved, explained to our kids as existing in the wind and trees and the butterflies they see. Thank you so much to every single person who has had us in their thoughts or gone as far as to send us your love and stories. We are so incredibly lucky."

If you have been affected by the issues raised in this article, you can visit The Miscarriage Association here.