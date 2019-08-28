Christine Lampard reveals how her parents reacted to her dating Frank

28 August 2019, 16:54

Christine Lampard has opened up about her relationship with Frank
Christine Lampard has opened up about her relationship with Frank. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Christine Lampard has opened up about her parents' reaction when they found out she was dating Frank Lampard

Christine and Frank Lampard first met at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2009, got married in 2015, and welcomed their baby daughter Patricia last year.



And she's now opened up about what her parents said when she first told them she was in a relationship with the footballer.

Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today
Christine spoke about her relationship on Loose Women earlier today. Picture: ITV

During an appearance on Loose Women, Christine, 40, and panellists Jane Moore, Carol McGiffin and Saira Khan were speaking about reacting to their children's partners.

During the chat, Jane asked Christine: "How was your mum when you said, 'I'm dating Frank Lampard'?



And Christine responded with: "Well, the fact is that they're not into football whatsoever.

"Like a lot of footballing families would be like, 'Oh my gosh, he plays football!'

"My parents just don't have a clue! So it's actually quite refreshing because they will never talk football to him and he quite likes that.

"But I was always wanting to keep mum and dad happy and they always trusted me - I hope - to never really make a wrong decision."So I never brought anybody home that they'd disapprove of - because what would have been the point?"

Christine announced the birth of baby Patricia, who was named after Frank's mum, on Instagram last year.



She wrote alongside it: "Let us introduce you to our little girl. Patricia Charlotte Lampard! We're so in love."

