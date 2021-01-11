Christine Lampard pregnant with second baby as she reveals growing bump

Christine Lampard was glowing as she showed off her baby bump. Picture: Instagram/Christine Lampard

By Alice Dear

Christine Lampard and Frank Lampard are expecting their second baby together.

Christine Lampard, 41, is pregnant with her second baby with husband Frank Lampard.

The Loose Woman star announced the news over the weekend in an Instagram post, showing off her baby bump.

Christine Lampard and husband Frank are expecting their second baby together. Picture: Instagram/Christine Lampard

She wrote: "A new year and a new baby on the way for the Lampards!

"It’s been a strange and worrying time to be pregnant but we’re hoping and praying that cuddles from family and friends are not too far off.

"Sending all my love to everyone going through pregnancy during this crazy time."

Christine and Frank already have two-year-old Patricia. Picture: Instagram/Christine Lampard

Christine and Frank are already parents to two-year-old Patricia, who they welcomed in September 2018.

Frank, 41, is also dad to 14-year-old Luna and 13-year-old Isla.

Christine was congratulated on Instagram by her celebrity friends, including Stacey Solomon, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

Frank Lampard has two daughters from a previous relationship. Picture: Getty

Holly commented on the picture: "Awww darlin ... just the most beautiful news... love you both."

Phillip added: "Congratulations darlin what lovely news. Lots and lots of love to you all."

Michelle Keegan also commented on the post, writing: "Awwwwww Christine, lovely news. Sending lots of love to you all. Congratulations xxx."

