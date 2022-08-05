Christine McGuinness shares 'on top of the world' post after split from Paddy

Christine McGuinness has shared a number of cryptic Instagram stories.

Christine McGuinness has shared a video montage of herself alongside the Imagine Dragons track 'On Top Of The World' to her Instagram story.

The 34-year-old model, who announced her split from her husband Paddy McGuinness last month, also shared an image alongside the caption: "And suddenly you know. It's time to start something new and trust the magic of beginnings."

Christine's fans were delighted to see her in such good spirits, with one writing: "That's absolutely true, new hairstyle new life begins. Wishing you love and very best wishes in your new ventures."

Christine shared a video montage to her Instagram story. Picture: Instagram/Christine McGuinness

Another wrote: "Go Christine, hold your head up high an go for it."

A third said: "You're a strong amazing lady, you have a lovely smile, keep that smile... you go girl."

Christine and Paddy took to Instagram to announce their split last month.

In joint statements, they wrote: "We hadn't planned on sharing this publicly until we were ready.

"But after the lack of privacy surrounding our life personal life, we feel left with no other option but to clarify.

"A while ago we took the difficult decision to separate but our main focus as always is to continue loving supporting our children.

"This was not an easy decision to make but we are moving forward as the best parents we can be for our three beautiful children.

"We'll always be a loving family, we still have a great relationship and still live happily in our family home together.

Christine and Paddy announced their split last month. Picture: Getty

They added: "We hope this now draws a line under anymore unwanted intrusion into our our private life.

"Although we work in the public eye we ask kindly if you could respect our wishes for privacy on this matter.

"We'll be making no further comments."

Paddy and Christine had been together for 11 years, and they share three kids together - eight year-old twins Leo and Penelope, and five year-old Felicity.