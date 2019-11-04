TV chef Jean-Christophe Novelli reveals son may never speak in emotional interview

4 November 2019, 10:31 | Updated: 4 November 2019, 10:47

The three-year-old, who beat cancer in 2017, was diagnosed with autism earlier this year

Jean Christophe Novelli has spoken candidly about his fears that his three-year-old son Valentino may never speak due to his autism.

The TV chef, 58, and his fiancé Michelle Kennedy opened up about the toddler's speech battle during an appearance on This Morning.

Valentino was diagnosed with stage four neuroblastoma at six-weeks-old, but was given the all-clear in April 2017 - and he was then diagnosed with autism earlier this year.

Jean-Christophe and his fiance Michelle. Picture: Getty

He recently opened up about the condition to Hello! magazine, saying: "We’re having to accept that he may be non-verbal, which is very sad.

"He can’t even say 'Mummy', which is heartbreaking."

Valentino had to endure four rounds of chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cancer as a newborn, along with two further rounds of the most aggressive form of drug to beat it.

Against the odds, he was given the all-clear in 2017 - but his parents were told that he has micro-deletion syndrome.

Jean-Christophe has revealed his son may never speak because of his autism. Picture: ITV

This is when there is a microscopic break in a person's chromosomes, which can lead to heart problems and autism.

Jean-Christophe told the Sunday Mirror earlier this year: "He's been on a real long journey though and if he can beat cancer, he can handle this. He's a little fighter and we are looking on the positive side.

"When Michelle told me he has severe autism I just thought 'thank f***, at least he's alive'. Even in this situation, we are very, very privileged, we live in a great country."

