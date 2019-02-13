Coleen and Wayne Rooney relationship: Marriage, net worth and kids revealed amid split rumours

Wayne and Coleen are reportedly experiencing problems in their marriage. Picture: Getty

Wayne and Coleen Rooney's marriage is reportedly on the rocks - but here's everything you need to know about their relationship

It was reported earlier this week that Coleen Rooney had given Wayne an ultimatum on their marriage after his persistent wild partying in Florida, where the couple are now living.

Here's everything you need to know about their relationship...

How did Coleen and Wayne Rooney meet?

Coleen and Wayne's love story stretches all the way back to childhood, as they went to school together and met when they were 12 years old. They first started dating when they left school at 16.

Wayne joined Everton Football Club in 2002 at the age of 17, during which time the pair were already discussing marriage plans.

Coleen said at the time: "We want to spend the rest of our lives together and there's no stronger commitment than getting married."

They got engaged in 2003.

How many children do Wayne and Coleen Rooney have? And what are their names?

Wayne and Coleen are parents to sons Kai, 9, Klay, 5, Kit, 3, and Cass, 1.

Why is Coleen and Wayne's marriage in trouble?

Coleen and Wayne recently moved to the US as Wayne got a job playing for DC United in Florida, and Wayne's partying has been heavily reported on in the press. She has reportedly told Wayne that their marriage will be over unless he stops drinking.

According to reports, the WAG is said to be furious that Wayne still hasn't apologised for his 10-hour drinking session with barmaid Vicky Roseik in Florida - during which he stayed out boozing until 2:30AM.

Coleen apparently went on a solo holiday without her husband and sources are claiming their marriage is on the rocks because of his antics.

An insider told The Sun: “Coleen and her family have made it clear that unless Wayne gets help for his out-of-control drinking, the marriage will be over.

“No one can drink like Wayne. But it feels different this time. His behaviour is spiralling out of control.

“Wayne isn’t even sorry this time. He’s refusing to apologise and is defiant he’s done nothing wrong.

“He kept saying that if he worked as a baker at Greggs or was the local postman, no one would even be asking questions about what he’d done. He doesn’t even seem to care. This has happened so many times before. The feeling is that Coleen needs to take tough action because Wayne knows he’ll get away with it.”

What is Wayne and Coleen Rooney's net worth?

Wayne earns a whopping £13m a year at DC United, and he's said to be worth about £100m.