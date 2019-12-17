Corrie’s Brooke Vincent shares glamorous makeover after saying she felt 'ashamed' of post baby body

17 December 2019, 09:22 | Updated: 17 December 2019, 09:25

Brooke Vincent looks amazing in her new Instagram photo
Brooke Vincent looks amazing in her new Instagram photo. Picture: Instagram

Former Coronation Street star Brooke Vincent has shared an incredible new photo.

Back in October, Brooke Vincent revealed she’d given birth to her first son Mexx with boyfriend Kean Bryan.

And just seven weeks after becoming a mum, the Coronation Street star has shared an amazing photo of her glamorous new look.

In a snap - posted on her Instagram page - the actress can be seen posing with her hand on her hip wearing a tight black midi dress.

Standing in her garden, Brooke has a new fringe which frames her loosely curled do.

Alongside it, the 27-year-old wrote: "Those Little Black Dresses always do the trick 🖤."

The star’s friends and family were quick to comment on the photo, with Vicky Pattison writing: "Fit fit fit fit fit fit."

Read More: Corrie's Brooke Vincent reveals she's given birth to a baby boy and reveals unusual name

Candice Brown wrote: “Gorgeous girl”, while Scott Thomas added: "Wit wooooo."

This comes after Brooke - best known for playing Sophie Webster - admitted she’d cancelled her first night out since her baby was born because she couldn’t fit into any of her old clothes.

Read More: Coronation Street’s Brooke Vincent reveals she 'cried and felt ashamed' of post-baby body

View this post on Instagram

Mexx’s Mummy & Daddy ❣️

A post shared by Brooke Levi Vincent 🐝 (@brookelevivincent) on

Opening up about her post-baby body, the actress said she ‘felt ashamed’ after being unable to find anything that she felt ‘looked right’.

In a candid Instagram post, Brooke told her followers: “Tonight I was supposed to look completely different, I was supposed to be dressed up, hair and make up done ready to eat some nice food and maybe have my first cocktail in 11 months with Kean, our first time away from Mexx for an hour or two, instead I look like this.

“I look like this because I naively thought that 4 weeks after my baby I would be in all my old clothes looking exactly like I did before I got pregnant.”

The new mum said she thought she’d instantly bounce back to her “old self” after giving birth.

“I thought my jeans would instantly fit and I would just be my “old self” only with my new beautiful baby,” she said.

“How wrong I was, I tried 23 outfits on at least, nothing looked right, nothing looked like me and I felt like I was looking at a completely different person, I suppose to a certain extent I now am, I am Mexx’s mum.”

Confessing she’d broken down after the incident, Brooke said: "I sat and cried and felt ashamed that I haven’t just been able to pick up where I left off like people seem to do here on Instagram!”

The actress then went on to tell her followers “not to beat themselves up”, adding: “It’s important to be honest because being a new mummy is daunting enough!

“The most important thing is me & Mexx are healthy & happy and as soon as my baby boy looked at me, I realised he doesn’t care if i fit in my old jeans or not .. So I guess creased watermelon PJs & slippers for now it is’.”

