Who is Love Island star Curtis Pritchard's famous ex-girlfriend?

5 June 2019, 21:36 | Updated: 5 June 2019, 21:44

Curtis opened up about his girlfriend during episode three of Love Island
Curtis opened up about his girlfriend during episode three of Love Island. Picture: ITV

Dancing With The Stars' Curtis Pritchard dated his dance partner Emily Barker before appearing on Love Island

Curtis Pritchard is coupled up with flight attendant Amy Hart on Love Island, and opened up about his previous two and a half year relationship on episode three of the show.

Who is Curtis Pritchard's ex-girlfriend Emily Barker? Here's everything you need to know.

Curtis and Emily were both professional dancers on Dancing with the Stars Ireland. They were reportedly dance partners as children, before getting together after meeting again when they were adults.

Emily and Curtis worked together on Dancing with the Stars in 2017 and 2018, but they ended their relationship in 2018.

Why did Curtis Pritchard and Emily Barker split up?

Neither party publicly gave a reason for their split, however the Mirror reports that at the time Emily 'liked' a tweet saying: "Don't feel sad over someone who gave up on you, feel sorry for them because they gave up on someone who would never have given up on them."

Speaking about his dating life in his pre-entry interview for Love Island, Curtis said: “I have lived a very sheltered life because of my dancing.

“I’ve not done a lot of going out partying, going on dates because I haven’t had time to.

"Being truthful I’ve probably been on less than 10 dates, maybe five dates. I have never met anyone online, I’ve never used a dating app."

