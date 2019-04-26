Dan Osborne's friend breaks silence on 'affair' rumours after they were pictured together in LA

26 April 2019, 11:14 | Updated: 26 April 2019, 11:15

Dan Osborne was pictured with a friend in LA
Dan Osborne was pictured with a friend in LA. Picture: Getty

The woman has denied having an affair with Dan after they were pictured together in LA

Steph Ledigo has rubbished claims she had an 'affair' with Dan Osborne - after they were spotted out and about together in LA.

The Manchester PR, 33, hit headlines at the weekend after being photographed with the former TOWIE star, 27, who is married to Jacqueline Jossa.

But speaking to The Sun Online, Steph denied any claims of anything going on between them, insisting that their relationship is strictly professional.

She said: “I would never go near a married man. It was purely professional.

“There has definitely never been anything romantic between us. He’s like a brother. I just don’t feel like that at all.”

She went on to say that she has known Dan for five years through her PR company Go PR, adding that she's never heard him speak about Jacqueline Jossa because, she says: “I wouldn’t be close enough to him to talk about relationships.”

Steph revealed that their meeting in LA was purely platonic, saying: “He was working with a gym over there.  I was there seeing a friend in San Francisco and I have clients in LA so I went to see them.

“We just went for dinner.  He was working and I just met up with them and came back to the UK.”

She also added that the reason she appeared to be 'holding onto' Dan was because she was tipsy and would hold on to any of her male friends.

Steph's words come just days after Dan shared a cryptic Instagram post about reflection, which led fans to speculate whether he had split up from Jacqueline.

He posted a photo of himself looking pensive in California alongside the caption: "love this place 🌅 Bit of reflecting in the sun set, some food then training at Gold’s gym again 👌🏼 flying home tomorrow! Been a nice trip but miss my munchkins, can’t wait to see them ❤️".

Jacqueline also posted an Instagram story claiming that the press had "got what they wanted", which many thought could hint that they had split.

Dan and Jacqueline have been married since June 2017 and share daughters Ella, four, and Mia, who is almost one, together.

