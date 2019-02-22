Who is Danielle Lloyd? Boyfriend, children and plastic surgery revealed

Danielle Lloyd is a former glamour model who has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Picture: Getty

Danielle Lloyd is a former glamour model who has appeared on Celebrity Big Brother. Here's everything you need to know about her, including kids, career and plastic surgery.

Danielle Lloyd recently opened up about her botched boob job, telling Lorraine Kelly that complications from the op left her fighting for her life.

Here's everything you need to know about the former glamour model.

Who is Danielle Lloyd? What's her job and age?

Danielle, 35, is a former glamour model and TV personality from Liverpool. She pursued a career in modelling after finishing school, and also worked as a beautician.

Danielle Lloyd's children and marriage to Jamie O'Hara

Danielle started dating footballer Jamie O'Hara in 2009. They had sones Archie and Harry James in 2010 and 2011 respectively.

Danielle Lloyd was married to footballer Jamie O'Hara. Picture: Getty

They got married in 2012, and in 2013 Danielle gave birth to their third son George.

The couple split in 2014 following allegations that Jamie had cheated.

Who is Danielle Lloyd's current boyfriend Michael?

Danielle got engaged to electrician Michael O'Neil on Valentine's Day 2016. The couple welcomed a baby boy named Ronnie in 2017.

Danielle Lloyd's Miss Great Britain title

Danielle was named Miss Great Britain in 2006, but was stripped of her title in November of that year.

The website wrote: "Following recent claims in the press and magazines and the publicity given on the Playboy website for their next issue.”

It was then revealed in 2007 that she was being sued by the Miss Great Britain company for breaking her contract and bringing the company into disrepute.

The company asked for full revelation of the money she earned from Playboy, plus costs, but her title was reinstated in 2010.

What happened with Danielle Lloyd on Celebrity Big Brother 5?

Danielle appeared on probably the most controversial CBB series of all time in 2007. She along with Jade Goody and S Club 7 star Jo O'Meara caused an international outcry for their behaviour toward fellow housemate Shilpa Shetty.

Shilpa Shetty in the Big Brother house in 2007. Picture: Channel 4

As a result of her 'racist' comments toward the Bollywood star, Danielle ended up losing six-figure modelling contracts with motorcycle insurance firm Bennetts and fashion label Rocawear.

Danielle Lloyd's surgery

Danielle recently opened up about a botched boob job that left her fighting for her life.

Speaking on Lorraine, she said: “After one of the surgeries, my breasts started to swell, they were literally the size of my head.

“I knew there was something wrong. I spoke to the surgeons and the doctors, and they said it was normal to have swelling.”

She said that she woke up in a pool of “gunky, bloody water” before being rushed to the hospital. She described it as the 'most terrifying thing ever'.