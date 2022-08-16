Darius Campbell Danesh cause of death: How did the Colourblind singer die?

16 August 2022, 17:39

Darius died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in bed
Darius died on August 11 after being found unresponsive in bed. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How did Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh die?

Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41.

The Pop Idol star's family confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared on Tuesday evening, explaining that Darius was found "unresponsive in bed".

The police have said that there are "no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances" surrounding the Colourblind hitmaker's death.

With the much-loved star passing at such a young age, many fans have been questioning the cause of death. Here's everything we know so far:

Darius' family say his cause of death is currently unknown
Darius' family say his cause of death is currently unknown. Picture: Alamy

Darius Campbell Danesh's cause of death currently unknown

At the moment, the cause of death of Darius is unknown.

In the statement released to the public, his family explained: "The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue."

Darius' family release a statement

The full statement from Darius' family reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," they said in a statement. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.

"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.

"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."

