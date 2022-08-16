Darius Campbell Danesh cause of death: How did the Colourblind singer die?
16 August 2022, 17:39
How did Pop Idol star Darius Campbell Danesh die?
Darius Campbell Danesh has died at the age of 41.
The Pop Idol star's family confirmed the tragic news in a statement shared on Tuesday evening, explaining that Darius was found "unresponsive in bed".
The police have said that there are "no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances" surrounding the Colourblind hitmaker's death.
With the much-loved star passing at such a young age, many fans have been questioning the cause of death. Here's everything we know so far:
Darius Campbell Danesh's cause of death currently unknown
At the moment, the cause of death of Darius is unknown.
In the statement released to the public, his family explained: "The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue."
Darius' family release a statement
The full statement from Darius' family reads: "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Darius Campbell Danesh," they said in a statement. "Darius was found unresponsive in bed in his apartment room in Rochester, Minnesota, on August 11 and was pronounced dead in the afternoon by the local medical examiners' office.
"The local police department have confirmed that there were no signs of intent or suspicious circumstances. The cause of his sudden death is unknown at this stage while medical examinations continue.
"We ask that you kindly respect our wishes for privacy at this time whilst we come to terms with the tragic loss of our son and brother."