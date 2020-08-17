Darren Day announces he's engaged for the sixth time - a year after split from Steph Dooley

Darren Day is engaged to Sophie Ladds. Picture: Twitter

Darren Day has popped the question to his girlfriend Sophie Ladds.

Congratulations are in order, because Darren Day is engaged to his girlfriend Sophie Ladds.

The 52-year-old split from his Emmerdale star wife Stephanie Dooley in 2019, after 12 years together.

But now Darren is set to tie the knot again after he revealed his engagement on Twitter this weekend.

Sharing two photos of Sophie’s new ring, he wrote: “Spot the difference! My girl @SophieLadds & I just got engaged. She rocks my world.”

Sophie also shared the same photos, as she added: “@DarrenDOfficial you have made me the happiest girl in the world. Always...forever...and a Sophie Day ❤️♾❤️”

And followers were quick to send their well wishes, with Darren’s former Celebrity Big Brother housemate Gemma Collins writing: “Congratulations,” along with a love heart.

Another person added: “Congratulations Darren and Sophie on your engagement.”

A third asked: “Congratulations buddy! You cuties! Was it a romantic proposal ?? x”

Darren Day and his ex wife Stephanie Dooley. Picture: Getty Images

To which Darren replied: “Dressed as Richard Gere from an Officer and a Gentleman on the spot where we met x”.

Darren has previously been engaged six times, and married once.

He first proposed to actress Anna Friel after they got together in 1994, but when they split he gave the £30,000 engagement ring to Coronation Street's Tracy Shaw

This didn’t last long and he moved on to Isla Fisher in 1998, before getting engaged to dancer Adele Vellacott in 2002.

Darren Day was engaged to Suzanne Shaw. Picture: PA Images

Less than a year later, he started dating Suzanne Shaw, who he also asked to marry him.

They went on to have a son together - Corey Mackenzie - but split three months after he was born in 2005.

In 2007, Darren married ex wife and Emmerdale actress Steph Dooley and they had two children together - daughter Madison and son Dalton.

The pair sadly announced their split in August 2019 after 12 years of marriage, having separated in October 2018.

