David Beckham defies trolls by kissing daughter Harper, 7, on the lips

David Beckham has been targeted by cruel trolls for kissing his daughter in the past. Picture: Getty/Instagram

David Beckham shared the adorable snap of him kissing Harper to his Instagram

David Beckham has defied trolls by once again kissing his daughter Harper on the lips - after being criticised heavily for doing so in cruel comments last year.

His wife Victoria shared the adorable snap, which was taken during a family trip to Florida, to Instagram.

Victoria Beckham shared the adorable pic to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

This comes one year after David, 44, angered trolls by sharing a sweet picture of him kissing Harper, 7, at an ice skating rink.

One even told him they were 'calling the police' after seeing the picture.

Another added: "I never let my dad kiss my lips is so disgusting. He kissed my face not my lips that not okay," added another, while one questioned, "Its really weird for me, is this English's culture?!"

Victoria, David and Harper are away with the rest of the family - Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, and Cruz, 14.

David also shared a rare family photo of them all together - captioned: "Thank you Miami what a beautiful week , creating special memories & so excited @intermiamicf .. So many more to come ⚽️ @victoriabeckham@brooklynbeckham@romeobeckham @cruzbeckham#HarperSeven".

