David and Victoria Beckham twin in matching outfits while enjoying family holiday in Italy

They're currently in Puglia, Italy. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Mared Parry

The Beckhams are enjoying a lovely family holiday together and decided to co-ordinate their outfits.

David and Victoria Beckham are up to their old tricks and have been spotted wearing a matching outfit to go out for dinner while on their holiday in the sun.

The iconic duo, along with their four children, are currently enjoying some well-deserved time away in Puglia, Italy and donned identical white t-shirts and beige bottoms when off for a NINE course dinner.

David joked that he had it on first. Picture: Instagram

David, 44, and Victoria, 45 posted the funny snap on David's Instagram, where he joked that his fashion designer wife of nearly 20 years was taking fashion inspiration from him as he cleared up that he "had it on first".

This isn't the first time the happily married couple have donned similar outfits, as they're known for their 'twinning' when it comes to bold fashion.

Back in the 90s and early noughties, before Victoria had cemented her place as one of the world's most fashionable A-Listers, she and Becks used to wear some questionable ensembles.

Their Versace Club gala party outfits definitely go down in the history books. Picture: Getty

Their black leather get-ups for the Versace Club party in 1999 was... definitely something.

However, they were aware it was hilarious for followers when they shared the pic of the recent #TWINNING mishap.

Victoria shred a selfie in the sun with son Cruz. Picture: Instagram

David also shared this picture with eight-year-old daughter Harper. Picture: Instagram

Along with sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo, 16, Cruz, 14 and daughter Harper, eight, the couple have been roaming around the stunning area of Italy enjoying the cuisine and the surroundings.

They shared a number of intimate family snaps on Instagram, including some of the amazing meals they've been enjoying an one of them cycling through the countryside.

Victoria posted the snap of her and David enjoying a bike ride on her Instagram captioned "Happy summer!!! X kisses from Puglia 🇮🇹 xxx VB"

And today she share another snap for Chinese Valentine's Day, of her and David donning non-matching outfits looking super stylish.