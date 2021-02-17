Who plays David in Behind Her Eyes? Tom Bateman's age, girlfriend and previous roles revealed

Your need-to-know on Behind Her Eyes star Tom Bateman. Picture: PA/Getty/Netflix

Who is Tom Bateman and what else has he been in? Your need-to-know on the Behind Her Eyes actor.

Behind Her Eyes has finally dropped on Netflix, with the limited series based on the popular book of the same name by Sarah Pinborough.

The six-part limited series tells the story of single mum Louise, who has an affair with her boss, a psychiatrist named David.

She then inadvertently befriends David's wife Adele, and a series of strange events occur...

David is played by actor Tom Bateman, who has had a number of huge previous acting roles.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Tom Bateman stars in new Netflix series Behind Her Eyes. Picture: PA

Who is Tom Bateman? What's his age and background?

Tom, 31, is an actor from Oxford, England.

One of his earliest roles was in a stage production of Much Ado About Nothing alongside David Tennant and Catherine Tate, and he also appeared alongisde Dame Judi Dench in The Winter's Tale.

What TV and film work has Tom Bateman done?

In 2017, Tom appeared in two major Hollywood films - Snatched and Murder on the Orient Express.

His TV work includes ITV's Vanity Fair (2018) and Beecham House (2019).

Speaking about his Behind Her Eyes character David, Tom told Heart.co.uk: "I would describe David as a man trying his best to do what is right, often to the detriment of his own happiness."

Does Tom Bateman have a girlfriend?

Tom has been dating actress Daisy Ridley since 2017, after they met on the set of Murder on the Orient Express.

Last year, it was rumoured that the pair got married after he was spotted with a wedding ring on his finger - but the couple haven't confirmed this.





Tom and Daisy met in 2017. Picture: Getty

Daisy was also previously spotted wearing a diamond ring, and she previously told Marie Claire of the rumours: "The thing is, I've never talked about my personal life.

"So I won't talk about it now. I'm so aware of how much information about my life is out there, so if there's one thing I don't want to talk about.

"It's a really nice ring that I wear. It's the first time I've publicly been asked this one."

