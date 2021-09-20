Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason pays tribute to the late John Challis

20 September 2021, 09:43

Sir David Jason has shared a message of remembrance for his co-star and friend John Challis
Sir David Jason has shared a message of remembrance for his co-star and friend John Challis. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Only Fools and Horses legend Sir David Jason has spoken publicly following the death of his former co-star and friend John Challis.

Only Fools and Horses actor John Challis, who played second-hand car salesman Boycie, passed away over the weekend.

The actor was 79-years-old and died peacefully in his sleep following a long battle with cancer.

Since his death was announced, tributes have been pouring in, including a message from TV legend Sir David Jason.

Sir David, who played Del Boy in the hit comedic series alongside Challis, shared a tribute to his friend shortly after his death was announced.

John Challis played Boycie in the hit TV comedy Only Fools and Horses
John Challis played Boycie in the hit TV comedy Only Fools and Horses. Picture: Getty
John Challis sadly passed away over the weekend following a long battle with cancer
John Challis sadly passed away over the weekend following a long battle with cancer. Picture: Getty

He wrote in a statement: "It is with much sadness to hear that John Challis, a dear friend, has passed away.

"He was a wonderful actor, a Gentleman in the true sense of the word and I know he will be missed by so many. We had known each other for well over 40 years when he appeared in the second episode of Only Fools and Horses as Boycie.

"A character so well loved by the many fans of that show so I am pleased that he witnessed the outpouring of admiration recently shown for the 40th Anniversary of the first episode in 1981. I send my love and condolences to his wife, Carol."

Sir David Jason said that John Challis was a 'true gentleman'
Sir David Jason said that John Challis was a 'true gentleman'. Picture: Getty

This tribute was followed by another from actress Sue Holderness, who played John's on-screen wife, Marlene, in the TV series.

She said in an emotional statement: "Marlene without Boycie – it’s unthinkable. John Challis was my partner on screen and stage for 36 years and my beloved friend. R.I.P. darling John. I will miss you every day."

Sir David Jason revealed that he had known John for 40 years before he appeared in his first episode of Only Fools and Horses
Sir David Jason revealed that he had known John for 40 years before he appeared in his first episode of Only Fools and Horses. Picture: Getty

The tragic news of Challis' death was announced on Sunday by his family, in a statement which read: "It is with heavy hearts that we bring you such sad news.

"Our dear friend and yours, John Challis, has died peacefully in his sleep, after a long battle with cancer."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

The mum has shared the note to discourage others from writing similar notes

Mum visiting Disney World with disabled son devastated after finding rude note on her car

Lifestyle

Roman was put in intensive care after Lucy found him blue in his cot

Lucy Mecklenburgh shares update after baby Roman rushed to intensive care
Have you noticed Christmas stock in your local supermarket?

Supermarkets urge shoppers to 'stock up early for Christmas' due to shortages

Christmas

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher married in 2012

Tom and Giovanna Fletcher's relationship: How long have they been together and when did they get married?
Tom Fletcher has joined the Strictly line up

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Tom Fletcher's wife, children and net worth revealed

TV & Movies

Here's how long Strictly Come Dancing will be on for

How long is Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on for and when is the final?

TV & Movies

Judi Love is appearing on Celebrity Masterchef

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who is Judi Love and is she married?

TV & Movies

Robert Webb is an actor, writer and comedian

Who is Strictly star Robert Webb? Age, wife and TV work revealed
Tom Fletcher sung his wedding speech to Giovanna

How to watch Tom Fletcher's wedding speech

Bruno Tonioli has been replaced by Anton Du Beke on Strictly

Why is Bruno Tonioli not on Strictly Come Dancing 2021?

TV & Movies

Tom Fletcher and his children

How many children does Tom Fletcher have?

Who is Tilly Ramsay?

Who is Tilly Ramsay? Age, boyfriend and job revealed

Your need-to-know on Maura and Giovanni's relationship

Who is Giovanni Pernice's girlfriend Maura Higgins and how long have they been together?
Nina Wadia played Zainab Masood in EastEnders

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Who did Nina Wadia play in EastEnders and why did she leave?

TV & Movies

Rhys Stephenson is competing in this year's Strictly

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: Rhys Stephenson's age, career and Instagram revealed

TV & Movies