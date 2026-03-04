David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Beckhams publicly extended an olive branch to son Brooklyn, despite reports he had asked them not to contact him.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

David and Victoria Beckham have reached out to their estranged son Brooklyn on his 27th birthday by sharing a string of emotional messages on social media.

Weeks after the budding chef insisted he didn't want to reconcile with his famous parents, the fashion designer, 51, and ex-footballer, 50, declared their love for their firstborn on Instagram to mark his special day.

Breaking their silence amid the explosive family feud, the A-list couple put their heartbreak aside as they shared sweet pictures of their eldest child from years gone by.

Both David and Victoria told their son "we love you" in one Story, which saw them holding up their cheeky boy in a swimming pool during a heartfelt childhood moment.

Both parents shared this sweet snap on social media. Picture: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

David also paid tribute to his eldest son to celebrate him turning 27. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

David added to the tribute with a second loving post, sharing a black and white snap of himself with Brooklyn, writing: "Happy Birthday Bust, love you x" accompanied by a pink heart.

Meanwhile, his wife of 26 years took to her own account to add another image, which captured the once-happy relationship between the former Spice Girl and her son.

Beaming as she held her toddler Brooklyn, who was running around in just a nappy, she looked so happy as she clutched the little one during playtime in the garden.

She wrote: "Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much," next to six red hearts.

Victoria posted a throwback snap to mark her estranged son's birthday. Picture: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

David and Victoria's outpouring of affection comes months after Brooklyn posted an explosive six-page statement on social media, publicly slamming his parents.

He confirmed the rumoured family rift was true, and that he and his wife Nicola Peltz had no intention of repairing their relationship with the other Beckhams.

A snippet from his social media rant read: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn Beckham isn't currently speaking to his famous parents. Picture: Getty

He continued: "The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

The brutal fallout came to a head in January this year. Picture: Instagram

Victoria and David have never commented on Brooklyn's allegations, and the rest of the Beckhams, including Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, have stayed largely silent on the matter.

The mother-of-four has reportedly refrained from responding in public as she "wants to move forward with dignity and grace".

Despite this, reaching out to Brooklyn clearly isn't off the cards and although both she and David are blocked on social media, it seems they're hoping he might see their latest olive branch.