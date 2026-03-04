David and Victoria Beckham share heartfelt messages to Brooklyn as they break silence

4 March 2026, 13:10

David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media.
David and Victoria extended an olive branch to Brooklyn on social media. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

The Beckhams publicly extended an olive branch to son Brooklyn, despite reports he had asked them not to contact him.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

David and Victoria Beckham have reached out to their estranged son Brooklyn on his 27th birthday by sharing a string of emotional messages on social media.

Weeks after the budding chef insisted he didn't want to reconcile with his famous parents, the fashion designer, 51, and ex-footballer, 50, declared their love for their firstborn on Instagram to mark his special day.

Breaking their silence amid the explosive family feud, the A-list couple put their heartbreak aside as they shared sweet pictures of their eldest child from years gone by.

Both David and Victoria told their son "we love you" in one Story, which saw them holding up their cheeky boy in a swimming pool during a heartfelt childhood moment.

Both parents shared this sweet snap on social media.
Both parents shared this sweet snap on social media. Picture: Instagram/@victoriabeckham
David also paid tribute to his eldest son to celebrate him turning 27.
David also paid tribute to his eldest son to celebrate him turning 27. Picture: Instagram/@davidbeckham

David added to the tribute with a second loving post, sharing a black and white snap of himself with Brooklyn, writing: "Happy Birthday Bust, love you x" accompanied by a pink heart.

Meanwhile, his wife of 26 years took to her own account to add another image, which captured the once-happy relationship between the former Spice Girl and her son.

Beaming as she held her toddler Brooklyn, who was running around in just a nappy, she looked so happy as she clutched the little one during playtime in the garden.

She wrote: "Happy 27th birthday Brooklyn, I love you so much," next to six red hearts.

Victoria posted a throwback snap to mark her estranged son's birthday.
Victoria posted a throwback snap to mark her estranged son's birthday. Picture: Instagram/@victoriabeckham

David and Victoria's outpouring of affection comes months after Brooklyn posted an explosive six-page statement on social media, publicly slamming his parents.

He confirmed the rumoured family rift was true, and that he and his wife Nicola Peltz had no intention of repairing their relationship with the other Beckhams.

A snippet from his social media rant read: "I have been silent for years and made every effort to keep these matters private.

"Unfortunately, my parents and their team have continued to go to the press, leaving me with no choice but to speak for myself and tell the truth about only some of the lies that have been printed.

"I do not want to reconcile with my family. I'm not being controlled, I'm standing up for myself for the first time in my life."

Brooklyn Beckham isn't currently speaking to his famous parents.
Brooklyn Beckham isn't currently speaking to his famous parents. Picture: Getty

He continued: "The performative social media posts, family events and inauthentic relationships have been a fixture of the life I was born into.

"Recently, I have seen with my own eyes the lengths that they'll go through to place countless lies in the media, mostly at the expense of innocent people, to preserve their own facade. But I believe the truth always comes out."

The brutal fallout came to a head in January this year.
The brutal fallout came to a head in January this year. Picture: Instagram

Victoria and David have never commented on Brooklyn's allegations, and the rest of the Beckhams, including Romeo, 23, Cruz, 21, and Harper, 14, have stayed largely silent on the matter.

The mother-of-four has reportedly refrained from responding in public as she "wants to move forward with dignity and grace".

Despite this, reaching out to Brooklyn clearly isn't off the cards and although both she and David are blocked on social media, it seems they're hoping he might see their latest olive branch.

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Heart Breakfast's Jamie and Amanda quizzed Ruth on her love life.

Ruth Langsford opens up about her dating life and reveals she's 'ready for romance'

One Tree Hill has debuted on Netflix for the first time

One Tree Hill cast then and now as show debuts on Netflix

TV & Movies

Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton have sparked dating rumours after being photographed at the same hotel

Are Kim Kardashian and Lewis Hamilton secretly dating?

Lewis Hamilton and Kim Kardashian selfie

Kim Kardashian and boyfriend Lewis Hamilton's latest relationship milestone is the cutest

Belle Hassan updated fans on her relationship with Harrison Solomon.

Love Island’s Belle brands Harrison 'a bad idea' after sharing shock relationship update

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott came third overall

Are Love Island All Stars couple Leanne and Scott still together?

Love Island

Love Island All Stars couple Jessy Potts and Tommy Bradley left the villa together

Love Island All Stars couple Tommy Bradley and Jessy Potts split - here's why

Love Island

Lewis Capaldi

Lewis Capaldi announces BST Hyde Park shows for 2026: Tickets and dates revealed

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

The stars are back on the pitch as Soccer Aid for UNICEF returns for its 20th anniversary match (L to R: Robbie Williams, Joe Marler and Olly Murs)

Soccer Aid 2026: Line up, date, kick off time and how to get tickets for charity match

Clarkson's Farm have introduced a new animal to their farm for 2026

Clarkson's Farm confirms new Diddly Squat member for 2026

Harry Styles has his first Netflix special confirmed

Harry Styles confirms exciting Netflix Special to air in just days

TV & Movies

Kelly Osbourne has spoken out against what she called “cruel and dehumanising” online abuse.

Kelly Osbourne hits back at "cruel and dehumanising" comments after BRIT Awards appearance

Jim Carrey, now 64, has kept a relatively low profile in recent years.

Why do people think Jim Carrey isn't real after award show appearance?

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne took to the stage at the 2026 BRIT Awards tonight (February 28) to accept the Lifetime Achievement Award on behalf of Ozzy Osbourne.

Sharon and Kelly Osbourne accept BRIT Award for Ozzy before Robbie Williams tribute

Mark Ronson delivered an emotional tribute to the late Amy Winehouse as he accepted the Outstanding Achievement award at the 2026 BRIT Awards

Mark Ronson pays tribute to Amy Winehouse in BRIT Awards speech and performance: 'She changed my life'
The BRIT Awards is back for 2026 with a brand new statue design

BRIT Awards 2026 statue design holds special meaning

Music

St Paul's in spring alongside a picture of bright daffodils

What's the weather forecast for March? Met Office predicts 'above normal' temperatures

Weather

Lindsay Lohan has opened up about the darker side of growing up in the spotlight, questioning why she wasn't more protected as a child star (pictured)

Lindsay Lohan asks ‘why didn’t anyone protect me more?’ as she reflects on life as a child star
Chad Michael Murray is back in 2024 with another Christmas movie

Chad Michael Murray facts: Actor's age, wife, children and movies

Olivia Dean has had a huge rise in fame in the past year

Olivia Dean facts: Age, family, boyfriend and how she got famous revealed

Harry Styles is heading on tour in 2026

Harry Styles Together, Together Tour dates, venues, tickets and presale revealed

Events

Jesy Nelson has melted fans’ hearts after sharing a touching clip of one of her twin daughters laughing

Jesy Nelson melts hearts with video of giggling daughter as she opens up about SMA struggle
Pink and husband Carey Hart are centre of split rumours after 20 years of marriage

Has Pink split with husband Carey Hart? Singer officially breaks silence

Nicole Kidman and John Travolta have been reconnected, sparking tabloid speculation about a possible romance.

Are Nicole Kidman and John Travolta dating? Everything we know so far