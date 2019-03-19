EastEnders' Dean Gaffney, 41, 'DUMPED' by fed-up 'trophy' girlfriend, 25

19 March 2019, 09:40

Dean Gaffney and Rebekah Ward got together three years ago
Dean Gaffney and Rebekah Ward got together three years ago. Picture: Getty

Dean Gaffney, who plays Robbie Jackson in Eastenders, has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend Rebekah Rose-Ward

Eastenders star Dean Gaffney, best known for playing market sweeper Robbie Jackson in the soap, has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend-of-three-years Rebekah Rose-Ward.

Read more: Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown 'dating' Romeo Beckham

The actor, 41, started dating Rebekah, 25, after splitting with his childhood sweetheart Sarah Burge - but she is said to have now given him the elbow after becoming 'bored of his antics'.

Dean Gaffney has likened himself to David Gandy in the past
Dean Gaffney has likened himself to David Gandy in the past. Picture: Getty

“Dean hit the jackpot when he got together with Rebekah but now she’s told him to take a hike...

"She got bored of his antics and felt like a trophy on his arm."

The insider added that because Dean is 'such a stud' he'll get a new girlfriend in no time.

Rebekah is just three years older than Dean's daughters - Charlotte and Chloe - and many fans struggled to tell them apart due to their similar appearance.

Dean as Robbie Jackson in Eastenders
Dean as Robbie Jackson in Eastenders. Picture: BBC

Dean, who recently claimed he looked like model David Gandy, previously admitted that he's lost track of how many women he's slept with.

He said: "Women were my drug and now, looking back, I’m ashamed of my past.

"How many times did it happen? I couldn’t put a figure on it.”

