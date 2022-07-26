Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Dec Donnelly announced over the weekend that he and his wife Ali Astall have welcomed their second child.

Dec Donnelly recently shared the name of his newborn son, and it contains a sweet nod to his best friend and presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Sharing an adorable photo of the baby's hand over the weekend, Dec revealed that his middle name was Anthony.

He wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light. He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x pic.twitter.com/rfszcKn6fd — antanddec (@antanddec) July 24, 2022

"He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x".

Dec shocked fans after announcing the new arrival, as neither he nor Ali had publicly announced the pregnancy.

Dec and Ali got married in 2015, and welcomed their first child Isla in 2018.

Dec and Ali have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Getty

A number of their celeb friends rushed to offer their congratulations, with fellow presenter Cat Deeley writing: "That is wonderful news ! Congratulations …. Sending love."

Chef Jamie Oliver added: "Congratulations to you all xxxxx".