Dec Donnelly's baby name has a sweet nod to Ant McPartlin

26 July 2022, 08:07 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 08:47

Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child
Dec Donnelly recently welcomed his second child. Picture: Getty/Twitter

Dec Donnelly announced over the weekend that he and his wife Ali Astall have welcomed their second child.

Dec Donnelly recently shared the name of his newborn son, and it contains a sweet nod to his best friend and presenting partner Ant McPartlin.

Listen and catch-up on Love Island: The Morning After podcast on Global Player

Sharing an adorable photo of the baby's hand over the weekend, Dec revealed that his middle name was Anthony.

He wrote: "Shortly before 10am yesterday, 23.7.2022, Ali and I welcomed the arrival of our son, Jack Anthony Alphonsus, a very welcome ray of light.

"He is wonderful and Isla is beyond excited to be a big sister! D x".

Dec shocked fans after announcing the new arrival, as neither he nor Ali had publicly announced the pregnancy.

Dec and Ali got married in 2015, and welcomed their first child Isla in 2018.

Dec and Ali have welcomed their second baby
Dec and Ali have welcomed their second baby. Picture: Getty

A number of their celeb friends rushed to offer their congratulations, with fellow presenter Cat Deeley writing: "That is wonderful news ! Congratulations …. Sending love."

Chef Jamie Oliver added: "Congratulations to you all xxxxx".

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Sue Radford has been sharing some adorable photos to Instagram

Inside Sue Radford's theme park trip as summer holidays kick off
Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

The reason Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash had two weddings

Elton and Britney are reportedly releasing a new version of Tiny Dancer

Britney Spears and Elton John 'to release duet of Tiny Dancer next month'
Jamie Allen plays for Halifax FC

What is Love Island star Jamie Allen's net worth?

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash got married

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash get married in intimate wedding at Pickle Cottage
Ellie Goulding's Songs That Define Me

Ellie Goulding admits she loves Harry Styles' music in Heart's Songs That Define Me
The Commonwealth Games starts on July 28

When is the Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022?

Lifestyle

Adam Woodyatt has a new job

EastEnders' Adam Woodyatt spotted selling food at a festival two years after quitting soap

TV & Movies

Spain looks set to introduce new rules for Brit holidaymakers

Brits travelling to Spain may be asked to prove they can spend £85 a day

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has left social media ahead of her wedding

Stacey Solomon quits social media with sweet message ahead of wedding to Joe Swash
Sue Radford has welcomed another member of the family

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford announces arrival of 13th grandchild

Stacey Solomon's wedding date revealed

When is Stacey Solomon's wedding date?

Four Love Island stars were dumped last night

Love Island 2022: Who left the villa last night?

TV & Movies

Dec Donnelly has welcomed his second child

Dec Donnelly announces birth of baby boy

Christine and Paddy McGuinness have split

Why have Christine and Paddy McGuinness split?