Declan Donnelly's £5million family home 'targeted by burglars as they slept'

Declan Donnelly's home was reportedly targeted by thieve. Picture: ITV/Getty Images

Dec Donnelly and his family are said to have been left 'shaken' after burglars targeted their house.

Declan Donnelly’s family home was reportedly targeted by ‘professional thieves’ over the Easter four day weekend.

According to The Sun, 45-year-old Dec, his wife Ali and their daughter Isla were asleep upstairs when the criminals attempted to break into their West London house.

The Met Police are said to have been called just before 1am as thieves left the house.

A statement was released by a spokesperson, who said: “Police were called at approximately 00:40hrs to reports of an attempted burglary at a residential property.

Declan Donnelly and his wife Ali were the victims of an attempted break in. Picture: PA Images

“Officers attended. The suspects had left the scene prior to police arrival. There was no evidence that they had gained access to the property.

“Inquiries are ongoing. At this early stage, there have been no arrests.”

The reports state that the thieves were not able to get into the £5million mansion, and Dec and Ali were unaware of the break in until the morning.

It is understood CCTV from the family home and their neighbours will be used for further analysis.

A source told The Sun: “The robbers couldn’t force the gates open and that’s what made them give up, and flee.

“Dec and Ali weren’t disturbed. The first they realised anything was amiss was in the morning.”

One of Dec’s neighbours also told The Sun: “The police arrived very soon after the car drove off.

"They are lovely neighbours. I hope it doesn’t scare them off from living here.”

The I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! star bought his home in 2006 for £1.9million, the same year that best friend Ant McPartlin bought one on the same road.

Ant, 45, has since moved out after splitting from ex-wife Lisa Armstrong, 44, who still lives there.

Back in 2019, Ant bought a £6 million mansion in Wimbledon with his girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

But the couple didn’t move in together for almost a year afterwards while the seven bedroom mansion underwent renovations.

