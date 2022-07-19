Gogglebox's Denise Van Outen gives glimpse inside first holiday with new boyfriend

Denise Van Outen has been enjoying a relaxing break in Spain with her boyfriend Jimmy Barba.

Celebrity Gogglebox star Denise Van Outen has shared photos from her first holiday with her boyfriend.

The 48-year-old recently went public with property developer Jimmy Barba, and it looks like the couple are getting serious.

After jetting off to Marbella, Denise and Jimmy have been relaxing and soaking up the sun.

Posting a string of photos from the mini break, Denise simply added the caption: "Marbella 🇪🇸 @jimmybarba ❤️".

Denise Van Outen is enjoying a holiday with her boyfriend. Picture: Instagram

Denise and Jimmy have been enjoying Marbella. Picture: Instagram

Her friends were quick to comment on the photos, with Natalie Appleton writing: "You guys!😩♥️♥️xxxx"

Steph McGovern said: "Look at you pair of hotties ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” while Claire Sweeney wrote: "Enjoy darling ❤️❤️❤️," and Christine Lampard added: “Gorgeous 🔥🔥🔥”.

Denise is said to have met 51-year-old Jimmy through All Saints singer Shaznay Lewis.

While Jimmy is now a property developer, he has had a brush with fame himself and previously appeared on Grande Fratello back in 2010, which is the Italian version of Big Brother.

He finished in fourth place and became a bit of a celebrity before he went on to have a short lived pop career.

After releasing three singles between 2012 and 2013, he swiftly gave up his career in music.

The new relationship comes after Denise's split from her fiancé Eddie Boxshall at the start of the year after eight years together.

Denise Van Outen appears on Gogglebox with Duncan James. Picture: Instagram

Eddie has since admitted that he had been messaging another woman as he told The Sun: “I broke her trust. I’m deeply sorry.”

Denise has since revealed she had ‘too much self respect’ to stay in the relationship and wrote in her new autobiography: “I’ve got too much self-respect and I just can’t live like that.

“I felt like, in a few selfish moments, he’d ruined it. I couldn’t imagine it ever feeling the same.”

After Eddie moved out, Denise now appears on Celebrity Gogglebox with her best mate Duncan James from Blue.