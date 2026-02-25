Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg share baby update as fans 'convinced' she's given birth

25 February 2026, 11:43 | Updated: 25 February 2026, 13:18

Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy.
Joe Sugg and Diane Buswell's first child together is a little baby boy. Picture: Instagram/@diannebuswell

By Claire Blackmore

Strictly's Dianne Buswell and her boyfriend Joe Sugg were flooded with messages from family and friends congratulating them on the birth of their son.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have issued an update on the arrival of their baby boy after rumours claimed the Strictly star had already given birth.

The YouTube star, 34, told his followers this morning that he woke up to a barrage of messages from his loved ones congratulating him on the safe arrival of his son.

Confused by the well wishes, the dad-to-be took to social media to investigate and found that someone had posted an AI image of himself snuggling up to Diane, 36, and a tiny newborn.

After realising the fake snap had spread online, Joe confirmed to friends, family and fans on TikTok that his girlfriend of eight years was very much still pregnant – and that everyone had been duped.

His video began: "So I woke up this morning with loads of family and friends messaging me being like, 'Oh, congrats on the news, we thought you'd tell us first before it was on the internet'."

Joe explained the baffling situation in front of the false picture in question, pointing at his digitally-altered face and picking apart the evidence.

He continued: "This is AI. Look, that's not me. I don't know who that is but it's not me. I mean, I'd take it, I'd quite like to look like that to be honest, but that's not me. It's not my chin, it's not my hair, unfortunately."

Moving around the screen to give followers a better look at the made-up birth announcement, he clarified: "That's not Diane, that's not our baby – although I do hope he's that cute."

The camera then panned to Australian dancer Diane, who flashed her blossoming bump in a cropped white t-shirt and low grey joggers to prove she had definitely not given birth yet.

"And I am very much still pregnant," she laughed as she shut down any speculation.

Joe added: "He's not here yet. It's AI. AI is getting scary."

Sharing the update to his Instagram page too, the internet star said: "I worry for the Facebook generation sometimes with all this AI malarkey," while highlighting the bizarre hoax.

Although the anonymous stunt was fake, it won't be long until Joe and Diane are cradling their newborn baby in their arms for real.

The duo's first child is due any day now and the sweet couple, who fell for each other during Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, are really excited to become parents.

In September last year, they announced to the world they were expecting a son, telling fans on Instagram: "Our little baby boy ❤️ we cannot wait to meet you."

