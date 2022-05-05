Dirty Mother Pukka: Rachel Riley joins Anna Whitehouse for episode 11

5 May 2022, 14:51

Rachel Riley joined Anna Whitehouse for episode 11 of Dirty Mother Pukka
Rachel Riley joined Anna Whitehouse for episode 11 of Dirty Mother Pukka. Picture: Heart

Rachel Riley was Anna Whitehouse's third guest in season three of Dirty Mother Pukka.

Dirty Mother Pukka is back for season three, and the new series has seen Anna Whitehouse and her co-host Polly Hazlewood welcome some incredible guests.

The podcast has been described by Anna as 'feminism with a side of filth' that shows the '360 degrees of women'.

The synopsis reads: "This is where women turn up, show up and be themselves. Women who stand up in the House of Commons and love a Jilly Cooper novel. Women who are tired of being compartmentalised and boxed up. Think feminism with a side of Mills & Boon filth."

Dirty Mother Pukka is back!
Dirty Mother Pukka is back! Picture: Heart

Previous guests have included Myleene Klass, Stella Creasy, Cherry Healey, and Zoe Hardman - and she was this week joined by Rachel Riley.

Rachel is an author and co-presenter on Countdown, and she opened up about dealing with the torrent of abuse she receives on social media and how social networks can do more to protect women.

They also discuss the fallout from public shaming and her experiences of misogyny and objectification as a young woman in the TV industry.

