Dolly Parton's health issues explained after country music star cancels shows

The country music singer, 79, postponed six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency due to illness.

Dolly postponed her Las Vegas residency as she felt so unwell. Picture: Alamy

By Claire Blackmore

Iconic country singer Dolly Parton, 79, told fans it was "time to slow down" as she battled a painful condition – here are the details on her illness.

Dolly Parton's sister recently opened up about the country singer's mystery illness, asking fans to pray for the star as she battled an unknown condition.

Songwriter Freida, 68, sparked panic online after admitting she had been 'up all night' worrying about her older sibling, 79, and begged people to send love and support her way.

Since sharing the concerning post on Facebook, the music legend's representatives have stepped in to reassure the public that Dolly is not 'seriously ill', despite the message put out by her family.

Releasing a short statement to clear up any confusion, her UK team laid out exactly what the Jolene singer's mystery illness was all about – here are the details.

Fans have been concerned for the singer's health. Picture: Alamy

What health issues is Dolly Parton having?

Beloved 9 to 5 singer Dolly Parton has been dealing with some health challenges in recent months and told fans it was finally "time to slow down".

Doctors advised that she should take a break from performing to undergo a series of medical procedures in a bid to get her fit again.

In September 2025, she was forced to cancel six shows from her upcoming Dolly: Live in Las Vegas residency as she felt so unwell.

After rumours around her mystery illness swirled online, many fans were terrified there was something gravely wrong with the country singer.

However, Dolly's British manager Olly Rowland has now spoken out to clarify exactly what health issues she is facing.

He explained: "It's just the kidney stones, and the procedure she needs to resolve those.

"It looks like her sister posted, and it got quite a bit blown out of proportion, weirdly."

The country singer has been suffering with kidney stones. Picture: Alamy

What has Dolly Parton's family said about her health?

Freida has taken to social media since the news broke to apologise for scaring Dolly's fans, sharing another Facebook post that revealed her initial intentions.

Admitting her message got a little lost in translation, she wrote: "I didn't mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious.

"She's been a little under the weather and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.

"It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister. Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Dolly's sister Freida asked fans to pray for the star. Picture: Facebook/FreidaParton

What is wrong with Dolly Parton?

Dolly is currently undergoing treatment for kidney stones, which is something she has suffered from in the past.

She first experienced the painful condition in 2015, according to reports, then the stones returned again ten years later in 2025.

Why has Dolly Parton cancelled her shows?

The I Will Always Love You creator explained she was dealing with her "health challenges" by undergoing "medical procedures" to combat them.

On 28th September, she told fans: "I want the fans and public to hear directly from me that, unfortunately, I will need to postpone my upcoming Las Vegas concerts.

"As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

"While I'll still be about to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say," Dolly continued.

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet.

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.

"I love you and thank you for understanding."