Dolly Parton’s sister begs fans to 'pray' for country star amid health battle

Singer-songwriter Freida, 68, told her Facebook followers she had been "up all night" worrying about her famous sister Dolly Parton, 79.

Picture: Getty/Facebook

By Claire Blackmore

Legendary country music singer Dolly Parton, 79, was forced to cancel her Las Vegas residency last month as she underwent a string of medical procedures.

Dolly Parton’s sister has begged fans for their 'prayers' in a concerning new Facebook post as the country star continues to battle a series of ongoing health issues.

Freida Parton, 68, took to social media yesterday to share her fears over the Jolene singer's condition, admitting she had been "up all night" worrying about Dolly.

Last month, the legendary performer, 79, was forced to postpone her Las Vegas residency until next year as she underwent a string of medical procedures.

Her family's latest update revealed that she was still suffering from the mystery illness and needed as many well wishes as possible to get her 'back to her best'.

Picture: Facebook/@FreidaParton

"Last night, I was up all night praying for my sister, Dolly," wrote Freida, who is also a singer-songwriter.

"Many of you know she hasn’t been feeling her best lately.

"I truly believe in the power of prayer, and I have been lead to ask all of the world that loves her to be prayer warriors and pray with me.

"She’s strong, she’s loved, and with all the prayers being lifted for her, I know in my heart she’s going to be just fine.

"Godspeed, my sissy Dolly. We all love you!"

Picture: Facebook/FreidaParton

Freida spoke on behalf of the Parton family, which includes herself and Dolly's 10 other siblings; Willadeene, David, Coy, Robert Jr., Stella, Cassie, Randy, Larry, Floyd and Rachel.

Since posting the initial call for prayers, she has shed more light on her sister's condition and apologised for frightening her fans.

She added this morning: "I want to clear something up. I didn’t mean to scare anyone or make it sound so serious when asking for prayers for Dolly.

"She’s been a little under the weather, and I simply asked for prayers because I believe so strongly in the power of prayer.

"It was nothing more than a little sister asking for prayers for her big sister.

"Thank you all for lifting her up. Your love truly makes a difference."

Picture: Alamy

When Dolly first announced she was cancelling her live performances, she shared a heartfelt statement on Instagram, explaining she was facing some "health challenges" and needed a "few procedures" to get better.

On 28th September, the 9 to 5 singer wrote: "As many of you know, I have been dealing with some health challenges, and my doctors tell me that I must have a few procedures.

"As I joked with them, it must be time for my 100,000-mile check-up, although it’s not the usual trip to see my plastic surgeon!

"In all seriousness, given this, I am not going to be able to rehearse and put together the show that I want you to see, and the show that you deserve to see. You pay good money to see me perform, and I want to be at my best for you."

"While I'll still be about to work on all of my projects from here in Nashville, I just need a little time to get show ready, as they say," Dolly continued.

"And don't worry about me quittin' the business because God hasn't said anything about stopping yet.

"But, I believe He is telling me to slow down right now so I can be ready for more big adventures with all of you.

"I love you and thank you for understanding."