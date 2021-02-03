Dr Alex George appointed mental health ambassador following death of brother Llŷr

By Polly Foreman

Alex has been campaigning for better mental health provision since his brother Llŷr tragically took his own life last year.

Dr Alex George has been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health for the UK government.

The A&E doctor and former Love Island star has been tirelessly campaigning for better mental health provision after his brother Llŷr last year tragically took his own life last year.

Sharing the news of his new role to Instagram, Alex wrote: "WE DID IT!! You called and the PM answered!! I have been appointed as the Ambassador for Mental Health. It hasn’t sunk in yet and I’m not sure it ever will. I am truly humbled. In my role, I will be working closely with the Government to make mental health an absolute priority.

"Never has mental health been more important than now. From schools to universities, the NHS and the wider public, MENTAL HEALTH MATTERS. For the current as well as future generations, we must do everything in our power to bring meaningful change."

Alex continued: "Nothing will bring my brother back but if I can make a positive impact that saves even one life, it will be worth moving mountains for. There is much work to be done. Particularly in the coming weeks and months. Thanks to each and every one of you for your incredible support. Thank you also to the Prime Minister and Government for recognising our campaign and showing a desire to make a real change moving forward."

He finished his emotional post with the words: "I hope I can make you all proud. Most of all I hope I can make my brother proud, we will do it together my boy 💙 LET’S DO THIS 👊".

His appointment comes just weeks after he posted on Instagram that his "number one goal is to help bring meaningful change to mental health education at schools across the UK".

Llŷr took his own life last July, just weeks before he was due to start medical school.

Alex shared the tragic news to Instagram at the time, writing: "I can’t believe I am actually writing this post. I have lost my beautiful little brother to mental health. I love you so much Llŷr.

"The kindest and most caring soul. I was so proud of you starting medical school next month, you would have been the most incredible doctor.

"We are hurting so bad. No words can explain. As a family we are devastated. We love you and miss you so much. Please rest in peace x Our boy ♥️".

