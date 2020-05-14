This Morning's Dr Sara tells shocked Holly and Phil she gave birth in the bath during lockdown

The This Morning doctor introduced her adorable new baby on the show earlier today.

Dr Sara Kayat announced that she had given birth to an adorable boy on This Morning today, revealing that he arrived 10 days early.

The This Morning doctor told a shocked Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that her husband had to 'catch' the baby after she gave birth in the bath at their home.

She said: "Because it was my first, everyone was expected it to be a week or so later. It took us by surprise.

Dr Sara introduced her baby son on This Morning today. Picture: ITV

"Im at home, I always wanted a water birth but hadn’t expected it to be in my bath. My poor husband had to capture the baby as it was ejecting out in the bath.

She then added that they called an ambulance, which arrived about 20 minutes later, and the midwife arrived a further 20 minutes after that.

Dr Sara gave birth to baby Harrison in the bath. Picture: ITV

Dr Sara revealed that she had experienced pains for days prior that she thought were muscular - but she now realises these were probably contractions.

She said: "I was probably having contractions for a few days before - i thought it was muscular. I was doing yoga and pilates. I was in active labour only 2 hours."

When Holly and Phil said she seemed in great spirits, she added: "The one good thing about having it at home without any drugs is that the next day you’re bouncing around."

Dr Sara revealed on Instagram that she had named her baby Harris, writing: "Harris Walker born yesterday to the happiest parents alive.

"He is just magical, and we are all doing very well. I can’t stop staring at him!! SQUEE!! My heart is actttually squelching with love!"

