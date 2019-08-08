Lady C hints at Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham 'rompy pompy' after pair miss their This Morning slot

8 August 2019, 11:36 | Updated: 8 August 2019, 12:38

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

They were both pictured partying hard at the Celebs Go Dating wrap party and didn't turn up for their interview.

Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham have left the This Morning team furious as they both failed to turn up for their interview today with no explanation, and Lady Colin Campbell has a theory about where they might be.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes highlighted that the two were out very late at the Celebs Go Dating wrap party last night at OPIUM London, and that they haven't been seen since.

READ MORE: What plastic surgery has Lauren Goodger had done?

Lauren looked worse for wear leaving the nightclub late on Wednesday evening
Lauren looked worse for wear leaving the nightclub late on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty

The presenters seemed miffed by the two stars' failure to turn up or explain their absence, and made digs multiple times towards them.

The ITV show were expecting both of the stars along with Lady Colin Campbell, but it was only the latter who turned up.

Eamonn stated that "only one of them turned up" when introducing the interview segment, and Ruth also suggested that Lauren and Jack were too hungover to make the trip into the studio.

Jack enjoyed a few too many drinks last night as he failed to turn up to his interview this morning
Jack enjoyed a few too many drinks last night as he failed to turn up to his interview this morning. Picture: Getty

Lady C was left to do the interview alone on the show, and she implied that they were off doing the "rompy pompy".

She also said that Jack said he would see her tomorrow, but Lauren was a bit less responsive.

They were both still at the party after 12am, when Lady C left.

Lady C was left to do the interview alone
Lady C was left to do the interview alone. Picture: ITV

Stars such as Gabby Allen, Josh Richie, Charlotte Crosby and more attended the wrap party last night as well as the rest of the reality dating show cast.

Lee Ryan, Megan Barton-Hanson and more were partying late into the night, and were all papped stumbling out of the club.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Lauren and Jack's representatives for comment.

Lauren's spokesperson declined to comment and Jack's is yet to reply.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Joe Swash has opened up about wanting more kids

Joe Swash reveals he wants a daughter with Stacey Solomon after birth of baby Rex
The Backstreet boys all have wives

Who are the Backstreet Boys' wives? Brian, Nick, Howie, AJ and Kevin's partners revealed
Fans have gone wild over this photo of David Beckham

David Beckham sends fans wild as they spot ‘huge bulge’ in holiday photo with Victoria
Kate and Lila at Paris Fashion Week

Kate Moss' daughter Lila, 16, looks EXACTLY like her in new modelling shots
Ayda Field gives fans a glimpse into her romantic wedding day to Robbie Williams.

Ayda Field melts hearts as she shares UNSEEN snap of wedding to Robbie Williams

Trending on Heart

Mum, 45, buys herself and daughter matching lip fillers for "princess" Mariah's 21st birthday.

Mum splurges on matching LIP FILLERS for herself and daughter as 21st birthday present

Beauty

Carluccio's will be selling vegan croissants from August 14th

Carluccio's are launching VEGAN croissants for just £1

Food & Health

According to a superfan of the show, Rachel carried her first child for an entire year before giving birth to baby Emma.

Friends fan spots 'HUGE ERROR' in Rachel's pregnancy timeline as dates 'don't add up'

TV & Movies

Amber and Greg are set to make a fortune from Instagram

Here's how much Love Island winners Amber and Greg can charge per Instagram post

TV & Movies

Netflix fans are getting excited for GLOW season 3

GLOW season 3: Netflix release date, cast and trailer

TV & Movies