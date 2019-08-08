Lady C hints at Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham 'rompy pompy' after pair miss their This Morning slot

By Mared Parry

They were both pictured partying hard at the Celebs Go Dating wrap party and didn't turn up for their interview.

Lauren Goodger and Jack Fincham have left the This Morning team furious as they both failed to turn up for their interview today with no explanation, and Lady Colin Campbell has a theory about where they might be.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes highlighted that the two were out very late at the Celebs Go Dating wrap party last night at OPIUM London, and that they haven't been seen since.

Lauren looked worse for wear leaving the nightclub late on Wednesday evening. Picture: Getty

The presenters seemed miffed by the two stars' failure to turn up or explain their absence, and made digs multiple times towards them.

The ITV show were expecting both of the stars along with Lady Colin Campbell, but it was only the latter who turned up.

Eamonn stated that "only one of them turned up" when introducing the interview segment, and Ruth also suggested that Lauren and Jack were too hungover to make the trip into the studio.

Jack enjoyed a few too many drinks last night as he failed to turn up to his interview this morning. Picture: Getty

Lady C was left to do the interview alone on the show, and she implied that they were off doing the "rompy pompy".

She also said that Jack said he would see her tomorrow, but Lauren was a bit less responsive.

They were both still at the party after 12am, when Lady C left.

Lady C was left to do the interview alone. Picture: ITV

Stars such as Gabby Allen, Josh Richie, Charlotte Crosby and more attended the wrap party last night as well as the rest of the reality dating show cast.

Lee Ryan, Megan Barton-Hanson and more were partying late into the night, and were all papped stumbling out of the club.

Heart.co.uk have reached out to Lauren and Jack's representatives for comment.

Lauren's spokesperson declined to comment and Jack's is yet to reply.