EastEnders' Danny Dyer shares adorable first photo with new grandson Santiago

Danny Dyer has shared a sweet photo with his grandson. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

Danny Dyer has posted a snap with his daughter Dani's newborn daughter.

EastEnders actor Danny Dyer has posted a photo with his newborn grandson on Instagram.

The 43-year-old’s daughter Dani welcomed baby Santiago to the world last month with her boyfriend Sammy Kimmence.

And spending some time with his family, Danny can be seen resting the tot on his lap on the sofa.

Little Santiago is wearing a white and grey elephant baby grow, with the actor captioning the sweet snap: "This grandson of mine...."

Love Island winner Dani, 24, was quick to comment on the photo, writing: "He loves you so much 💗💗💗."

Fellow EastEnders star Matt Di Angelo also wrote: “Yes grandad !!! ❤️❤️❤️,” and X Factor singer Sam Bailey replied: “Oh my this is wonderful.”

Meanwhile, one of Danny’s followers said: “This is beautiful...so happy for you all with your new addition to the fam,” and another added: “He is beautiful. My heart😢 never been happier for you all. Enjoy every second of it Grandad”.

This comes after Dani announced the birth of her first child on January 24.

She wrote at the time: “After a very long day and night finally our special little boy arrived 23/01/2021💙.

Dani Dyer announced the birth of her son in January. Picture: Instagram

“Weighing 7 pound. We are in a complete baby bubble and enjoying every moment, can not believe he is ours, completely in love and so grateful to be his mummy..

“Sending all my love to all the other mommas to be out there in lockdown.. the best experience ever will never forget this day✨”

Mick Carter actor Danny also shared his own tribute to his daughter, sharing on Instagram: "So my baby had a baby. F**k me we needed some joy this year.

"So proud of you Dani cannot wait to meet the little beaut."

Dani - who won Love Island with ex Jack Fincham in 2018 - has since explained why she chose to call her grandson Santiago.

"This name is actually a lot more common than people think I’ve had a few people message and say there [sic] baby’s are called Santiago,” she said.

"My mum is half-Spanish and she said the name to me a few times. Then I see it on a programme and I fell in love with it.

"Love that it’s really unusual and really doesn't bother me when people say they don't like it."

