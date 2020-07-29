EastEnders' Maisie Smith's transformation from child actress to social media star

Maisie Smith first appeared on EastEnders when she was six. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Maisie Smith first hit our screens as Tiffany Butcher on EastEnders in 2008, but she's now an Instagram star.

Remember Bianca Jackson’s cute daughter Tiffany Butcher who arrived in EastEnders all the way back in 2008?

Well, she’s not so little now as actress Maisie Smith turned 19 this year and looks totally different.

BBC viewers have watched the actress grow up in front of their eyes, after her debut aged just six-years-old.

She was introduced as the daughter of Bianca (Patsy Palmer) and Ricky Butcher (Sid Owen), and has since gone on to be part of some huge storylines.

Tiffany Butcher was introduced in 2008. Picture: BBC

In May 2009, Maisie even won 'Best Dramatic Performance from a Young Actor or Actress' at the British Soap Awards.

She also briefly left Walford along with her mum and brother Morgan in 2014, but returned temporarily in November 2016, before making a full-time return in January 2018.

Nowadays, she has built up a huge social media following thanks to her endless stream of selfies and hilarious dance routines.

In fact, she now has 1.6 million TikTok followers, as well as 625k Instagram fans.

One of her most popular videos sees the star dancing to a remix of one of EastEnders' iconic scenes when Kat Slater revealed that she was Zoe's mum.

The clip starts with Zoe shouting: "You can't tell me what to do, you ain't my mother!"

Maisie then shows off her moves as Kat shouts back: "Yes I am!"

The star - who lives in Westcliff-on-Sea with her family - has even been getting her lookalike mum and sister involved in her funny clips.

With the three of them all dancing to Swipe Left, Swipe Right by 220 Kid and Gracey, fans could barely tell them apart.

"The genes in this family are RIDICULOUSSSSSS🔥😍😍," commented one fan.

Another joked: "Since when has there been a clone filter?? 🤯."

Meanwhile, on Instagram Maisie has also racked up thousands of likes and is regularly getting glammed up at home to take photos.

A recent snap sees the teen in a crop top and denim shorts as she poses in a field, while another shows her pouting at the camera.

