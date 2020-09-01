Ed Sheeran baby name: What does Lyra mean?

By Alice Dear

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn have named their newborn daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Ed Sheeran has announced the birth of his first child with wife Cherry Seaborn.

In the announcement, shared on Instagram, Ed revealed they have called their daughter Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

But what is the meaning behind the baby name?

The name Lyra means 'Harp' in Latin. Picture: Instagram/Ed Sheeran

What does Lyra mean?

Lyra is originally a Latin name, and means Harp.

With Ed's love for music, the name makes a lot of sense for the couple as a baby name choice.

Although an unusual name, celebrities Sophie Dahl and Jamie Cullum also have a daughter named Lyra.

Lyra is also the name of the heroine in Philip Pullman's 'His Dark Materials' series.

As for the second name, Antarctica, there is no clear answer to that yet.

However, one fan has pointed out that back in December 2019 – which was, you guessed it, around nine months ago – Ed was in Antarctica.

There is no confirmation Cherry was there with him, but it would make sense!

