Breaking News

Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19

26 October 2021, 15:21

Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together
Ed Sheeran and his daughter have Covid-19 and are isolating together. Picture: Getty/Instagram/Ed Sheeran
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ed Sheeran is currently isolating with his one-year-old daughter Lyra after she also contracted coronavirus.

Ed Sheeran's daughter has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Shiver and Bad Habits hitmaker, 30, said he is currently isolating with his one-year-old baby after they both contracted the virus.

This comes a day after Ed announced to his fans he would have to cancel any in-person commitments, but would try to do as many interviews and performances planned from his home.

Ed and his daughter – who he shares with wife Cherry, 29 – now have 10 days to spend together alone as they isolate from the rest of the family.

Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry welcomed Lyra in August 2020
Ed Sheeran and his wife Cherry welcomed Lyra in August 2020. Picture: Getty

The singer and songwriter revealed the news his daughter also had Covid-19 in an interview with Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column.

He said: "I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."

Ed Sheeran said he is looking forward to spending the time with his daughter
Ed Sheeran said he is looking forward to spending the time with his daughter. Picture: Getty

And while getting coronavirus is far from ideal, Ed says he's looking forward to spending the time with his daughter.

He told the publication: "Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great."

Ed and wife Cherry welcomed their first child back in August 2020.

Announcing the news on his Instagram a week after Lyra was born, Ed shared a picture of a little pair of socks laid in a crib with the caption: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."

He went on: "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed."

More coronavirus news:

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

A woman shared the shocking story to Reddit (stock image)

'My sister fired my four-year-old daughter as her wedding flower girl'

Lifestyle

Find out how old the cast of Selling Sunset are

Selling Sunset cast ages: how old are the agents in the Netflix series?

TV & Movies

Married at First Sight Australia's Jason Engler dated KC Osborne

Jason Engler dated another Married at First Sight Australia star

TV & Movies

Find out which Married at First Sight Australia season 8 couples are still together

Married at First Sight Australia season 8: Where are the couples now?

TV & Movies

A restaurant has thanked the local community after 50 people pulled out of a booking

Restaurant 'blown away' by locals' kindness after 50 guests cancel last minute

Lifestyle

Inside Job is streaming on Netflix now

Who is in the cast of Inside Job on Netflix?

TV & Movies

A boss has given her employees $10,000

Boss gives all her staff $10,000 each and first-class tickets anywhere

Lifestyle

Eamonn Holmes said he was 'coping well' with the symptoms of Covid-19

Eamonn Holmes says 'it finally caught me' as he contracts Covid-19
Halloween windows

How to make brilliant Halloween window displays with just a can of fake snow

Lifestyle

Did Bryce have a secret girlfriend on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Everything we know about Bryce Ruthven’s 'secret girlfriend' rumour

TV & Movies

Alison and Dermot could be Holly and Phil's future successors

Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary 'could be Holly and Phil's successors on This Morning'
Children’s Commissioner Rachel de Souza has urged the government to facilitate longer school days

Parents divided over plans for schools to stay open until 5pm to help kids catch up

Lifestyle

Their home was targeted by an 'experienced gang'

Molly-Mae Hague and Tommy Fury 'victims of £800,000 burglary'
Holly Willoughby is wearing an autumnal outfit today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: Where to get her floral jumper and mini skirt
Tipping Point's Ben Shepherd was left shocked by one contestant

Tipping Point contestant’s incredible wrong answer leaves Ben Shephard in hysterics

TV & Movies