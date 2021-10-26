Ed Sheeran's daughter Lyra tests positive for Covid-19
26 October 2021, 15:21
Ed Sheeran is currently isolating with his one-year-old daughter Lyra after she also contracted coronavirus.
Ed Sheeran's daughter has tested positive for Covid-19.
The Shiver and Bad Habits hitmaker, 30, said he is currently isolating with his one-year-old baby after they both contracted the virus.
This comes a day after Ed announced to his fans he would have to cancel any in-person commitments, but would try to do as many interviews and performances planned from his home.
Ed and his daughter – who he shares with wife Cherry, 29 – now have 10 days to spend together alone as they isolate from the rest of the family.
The singer and songwriter revealed the news his daughter also had Covid-19 in an interview with Daily Mail newspaper’s Eden Confidential column.
He said: "I’m self-isolating with my daughter. I have been alone with her, without my wife, since we are both positive. I am now going to spend 10 days alone with her."
And while getting coronavirus is far from ideal, Ed says he's looking forward to spending the time with his daughter.
He told the publication: "Sometimes I am away and spend just two days a week with her, so being able to be with her for 10 straight days is great."
Ed and wife Cherry welcomed their first child back in August 2020.
Announcing the news on his Instagram a week after Lyra was born, Ed shared a picture of a little pair of socks laid in a crib with the caption: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran."
He went on: "We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed."
