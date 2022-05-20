Ed Sheeran and wife Cherry Seaborn announce birth of second baby

20 May 2022, 06:51

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter
Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn said they are 'over the moon' following the arrival of their second daughter. Picture: Getty/Instagram - Ed Sheeran
Alice Dear

Ed Sheeran surprised his fans this week when he announced he and his wife, Cherry Seaborn, had welcomed their second baby.

Ed Sheeran, 31, and his wife Cherry Seaborn, 30, have welcomed a baby girl.

The Shape Of You, Perfect and Thinking Out Loud hitmaker shocked everyone with the announcement on Thursday evening, especially because the couple decided to keep this pregnancy private.

Posting a picture of a pair of tiny white socks in a crib, Ed wrote to his fans: "Want to let you all know we’ve had another beautiful baby girl."

He added: "We are both so in love with her, and over the moon to be a family of 4."

Ed Sheeran and Cherry Seaborn already have a little girl together, Lyra
The star did not reveal when the little girl was born or what name they have chosen for her.

A spokesperson for the singer told The Sun in a follow-up statement: "Ed and Cherry recently welcomed a beautiful baby girl and are on cloud nine.

'They're so excited for Lyra to have a little sister and the four of them are currently enjoying some precious family time before Ed heads back on tour.

'We are delighted for them, and we hope that you can respect their privacy at this special time.'

This is Ed and Cherry's second baby, with the couple having welcomed their first back in September 2020.

At the time, the couple posted a very similar picture to the one shared this week, announcing to the world that they had welcomed a baby girl who they called Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

Watch the sweet moment Ed Sheeran surprises his biggest fans in the Heart studios:

The full caption read: "Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

"We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here.

"We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed."

