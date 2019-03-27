How old is Emily Atack, what's the I'm A Celeb star's clothing range and when was she in The Inbetweeners?

27 March 2019, 11:25

Emily Atack came second on last year's I'm A Celeb
Emily Atack came second on last year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

What is Emily Atack’s age, when did she star on The Inbetweeners and what is in her In The Style clothing range?

Emily Atack found fame over ten years ago on hit comedy show The Inbetweeners.

The actress became a household name last year when she entered the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle alongside Nick Knowles and Harry Redknapp.

But how old is Emily? When was she on The Inbetweeners and what do we know about her clothing range?

How old is Emily Atack?

Emily Atack first found fame on The Inbetweeners
Emily Atack first found fame on The Inbetweeners. Picture: PA

Emily is 29-years-old.

The actress was 18 when she filled the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners.

When was Emily Atack in The Inbetweeners?

Emily made her debut in the hit E4 comedy as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in 2008.

Emily’s first episode was in series one, titled Will Gets A Girlfriend.

Emily made her last appearance in the series in 2010 in episode The Fashion Show where she returned to Rudge Park Comprehensive for a special occasion.

Emily Atack dropped her In The Style collection in March
Emily Atack dropped her In The Style collection in March. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

Emily Atack for In The Style

Following her time on I’m A Celeb, Emily teamed up with clothing brand In The Style, where she dropped her own range.

The actress spent three months designing the collection which dropped earlier this year.

Speaking of the range, the star told the Daily Mail: “I was very clear that I didn’t want this to be something I just put my name to and that I wanted to create something for all girls of different shapes and a wide range of ages - and of course they were happy for me to do that - there is definitely going to be something everyone can feel great in.”

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Coleen Nolan has discussed life after her divorce

Coleen Nolan confirms she's dating again after marriage split
Billie Faiers opened up about the criticism in the Heart studio today

Billie Faiers responds to reports of 'yobbish' behaviour at Maldives wedding: 'we were just having fun'
Sam Faiers shared her plans for her own dream wedding

Mummy Diaries' Sam Faiers wants intimate Italian wedding to Paul Knightley

TV & Movies

Charley Webb debuted her growing baby bump

Emmerdale actress Charley Webb debuts baby bump after announcing pregnancy with husband Matthew Wolfenden
Scarlett Moffatt spoke out about Strictly rumours

Scarlett Moffatt says she is too good at dancing to do Strictly

Trending on Heart

Joe Sugg stormed to the final on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing

Strictly Come Dancing professionals want to ban YouTube stars after Joe Sugg's 'advantage'

TV & Movies

Britain's Got Talent is back for series 13

When does Britain's Got Talent 2019 start and will Ant McPartlin be hosting with Declan Donnelly?

TV & Movies

Ferne McCann: First Time Mum and Sam Faiers: The Mummy Diaries are both on ITVBe

Sam and Billie Faiers respond to claims of ‘rivalry’ between theirs and Ferne McCann’s show

TV & Movies

Oxford Street Retail Outlets

Zara REMOVES kidswear advert blasted by mums for being 'inappropriate' and 'suggestive'

News

The male contraceptive pill has passed initial tests

Male contraceptive pill: Will the new birth control be available in the UK and how does it work?

Lifestyle

Ant McPartlin Appears In Court Charged With Drink Driving

Ant McPartlin's 'year from hell' to be explored in new tell-all TV documentary