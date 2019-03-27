How old is Emily Atack, what's the I'm A Celeb star's clothing range and when was she in The Inbetweeners?

Emily Atack came second on last year's I'm A Celeb. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

By Alice Dear

Emily Atack found fame over ten years ago on hit comedy show The Inbetweeners.

The actress became a household name last year when she entered the I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! jungle alongside Nick Knowles and Harry Redknapp.

But how old is Emily? When was she on The Inbetweeners and what do we know about her clothing range?

How old is Emily Atack?

Emily Atack first found fame on The Inbetweeners. Picture: PA

Emily is 29-years-old.

The actress was 18 when she filled the role of Charlotte Hinchcliffe in The Inbetweeners.

When was Emily Atack in The Inbetweeners?

Emily made her debut in the hit E4 comedy as Charlotte Hinchcliffe in 2008.

Emily’s first episode was in series one, titled Will Gets A Girlfriend.

Emily made her last appearance in the series in 2010 in episode The Fashion Show where she returned to Rudge Park Comprehensive for a special occasion.

Emily Atack dropped her In The Style collection in March. Picture: Instagram/Emily Atack

Emily Atack for In The Style

Following her time on I’m A Celeb, Emily teamed up with clothing brand In The Style, where she dropped her own range.

The actress spent three months designing the collection which dropped earlier this year.

Speaking of the range, the star told the Daily Mail: “I was very clear that I didn’t want this to be something I just put my name to and that I wanted to create something for all girls of different shapes and a wide range of ages - and of course they were happy for me to do that - there is definitely going to be something everyone can feel great in.”