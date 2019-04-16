Emily MacDonagh 'takes swipe' at Katie Price with cleaning and healthy eating comments

Emily MacDonagh has seemingly taken a swipe at Katie Price. Picture: Getty

Emily MacDonagh may have just thrown shade at Peter Andre's ex Katie Price in her magazine column

Peter Andre's wife Emily MacDonagh has seemingly thrown shade at Katie Price with a comment about cleaning in her magazine column.

Read more: Katie Price throws outrageous insult at Peter Andre in shock rant at children's fashion show

Emily, who has been married to Katie's ex Peter since 2015, wrote about her love of cleaning, cooking and healthy eating - comments that come after Katie has been blasted for having a messy house and feeding her children weight loss syrups.





Writing in her OK! column, Emily wrote: "It's been a busy time with the kids being off school for Easter. I've done lots of baking with them and we've made chocolate cupcakes, bread and soup - I've felt like a domestic goddess!"

She also wrote about her love of cleaning, saying: ""I love cleaning... I've always been very clean... I can definitely see how it can have a positive impact on your mental health. It also keeps you active and you burn a lot of calories."

Emily and Peter pictured with Princess and Junior. Picture: Getty

Katie - who shares kids Junior, 13, and Princess, 11, with Peter - recently caused controversy by feeding her kids diet syrups for an Instagram advert, and Emily seemingly took a swipe at this, too.

Read more: Katie Price's boyfriend Kris Boyson mocks her weight

"I think it's important to encourage healthy eating and exercise - but not in relation to weight. I agree with Rochelle [Humes - who recently banned discussion of diets from the home] that it's good to avoid any body image related talk around your kids, even though I know that's not always possible."

Emily's words come after Katie recently slammed her and Peter's 'strict' approach to eating, saying: “All I'll say is. I'm my parent this side, and the other side parents' eating ethic is very different to mine.”

“(They are) Completely different. They're very strict, I'm very laid back.

Read more: Peter Andre left furious on Good Morning Britain as he REFUSES to respond to Katie Price’s claims he is ‘selfish’ and a ‘hypocrite’

“I'd rather my kids be quite feral, get to know, work things out themselves. Eat what you like, try what you like. Rather than worry about if it puts on weight, and this and that. Trust me.

“But then at the same time. When kids' parents split up they learn to adapt.”