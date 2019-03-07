Emma Bunton reveals Spice Girls tour rehearsals are only weeks away at the Global Awards

Emma Bunton arrives at The Global Awards 2019. Picture: PA IMAGES

The Spice Girls star took to the blue carpet at the star studded Global Awards and gave us the latest Spice Girls tour news.

Emma Bunton revealed that Spice Girls tour rehearsals are only a matter of weeks away as she took to the carpet at this year's Global Awards.

The Spice Girl - known by fans as Baby Spice - is presenting the award for Best Pop act and revealed all she could about the much anticipated Spice World tour this summer.

Read more: Emma Bunton reveals her excitement about the Spice Girls tour!

She said: "We're not rehearsing just yet we don't start until April but its been fab because I get some time to do my own stuff"

"I have my album out soon and it's like a warm up for the Spice Girls."

Speaking about whether or not she is missing Heart Breakfast after stepping down from the show in December she said it "feels weird" not to hear her voice on the radio each morning but admits its great to be with her kids more.

She said: "My kids love be being home but I listen every morning and I miss Jamie Theakston!

"Its weird and i miss it a lot but it gives me a chance to be a mummy again."