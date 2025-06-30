Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend?

30 June 2025, 10:22 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 10:51

Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon
Inside Emma Raducanu's love life as she returns to Wimbledon. Picture: Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Does Emma Raducanu have a boyfriend? Who is Carlo Agostinelli and why did they split-up? And is she really dating Carlos Alcaraz?

Emma Raducanu, 22, is back at Wimbledon for 2025, competing in the Ladies Singles against the likes of GB's Mimi Xu and Katie Boulter as well as New Zealand's LuLu Sun - who knocked her out of the running last year.

The superstar tennis player has already achieved so much at such a young age, most notably winning the US Open in 2021 at the age of only 18-years-old.

With so much time spent working on her game, it's a surprise to know that Emma has had time for romance - but she has. That was up until she split from her boyfriend of just over a year, Carlo Agostinelli.

Here's everything you need to know about Emma Raducanu's love life, including relationship with Carlo and their split - as well as those rumours of a romance with Carlos Alcaraz.

Emma Raducanu is back for Wimbledon 2025
Emma Raducanu is back for Wimbledon 2025. Picture: Getty

Who is Emma Raducanu's boyfriend?

Emma Raducanu is believed to be single after splitting from her boyfriend Carlo Agostinelli last year.

Carlo and Emma started dating in May 2023 and were pictured looking loved-up up while walking arm-in-arm at Paris Fashion Week last year.

The romance was not meant to be, with reports last summer revealing that the pair had split, claiming at the time that Emma had blocked him on her social media platforms.

Emma Raducanu and Carlo Agostinelli at Paris Fashion Week 2024
Emma Raducanu was previously in a relationship with Carlo Agostinelli. Picture: Getty

Who is Carlo Agostinelli?

Carlo Agostinelli is Emma Raducanu's ex-boyfriend and the son of billionaire Robert Agostinelli who made his millions as chairman and co-founder of a private equity firm.

Emma's ex-boyfriend once played for Tottenham Hotspur’s development squad for three months before starting at Harrow. Later, he moved to the US where he studied at Stanford University.

Carlo is also the brother of Made In Chelsea star Heloise, who had a stint on the hit reality show back in 2018.

Are Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz dating?

No, despite reports suggesting otherwise, Emma Raducanu and Carlos Alcaraz are not dating.

Ahead of Wimbledon, during a press conference, the player was asked about her relationship with her fellow tennis star, to which she replied: "We're just good friends."

Emma Raducanu shot to fame when she won the US Open in 2021
Emma Raducanu shot to fame when she won the US Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

What has Emma Raducanu said about dating?

Having such a buys schedule around her tennis career, Emma usually keeps her romances private in order to focus on her craft.

She did admit, however, that at one point she was banned from having a boyfriend by her parents, explaining in an interview with The Times: "My parents were very much against [boyfriends] as it interfered with training. When I was younger I wasn’t even allowed to hang out with my girl friends.

"A lot of the time I was very resentful. But it made me very confident and comfortable in my own company, which is also a big strength."

