Emma Raducanu's net worth: From professional tennis to sponsorship deals

30 June 2025, 10:11 | Updated: 30 June 2025, 10:52

Emma Raducanu is a multi-millionaire at just 22-years-old
Emma Raducanu is a multi-millionaire at just 22-years-old.
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

How much is Emma Raducanu's worth? How much did she win at the US Open? How much is she paid weekly? All your questions answered.

Emma Raducanu, at only 22-years-old, has become one of the biggest British tennis stars of the past decade, now making a name for herself at Wimbledon 2025 in the Ladies' Singles.

Since winning the £1.8million prize money at the US Open in 2021, Emma's net worth has only grown and with brand deals from Nike, Tiffany and Porsche, that figure is only increasing.

If Emma was to win Wimbledon 2025 in the Ladies' Singles she would walk away with a cash prize of £2.7million, but how much is the tennis superstar worth now?

From Emma Raducanu's net worth, to how she made her millions, here's everything you need to know.

Emma Raducanu has made millions since she burst onto the tennis scene
Emma Raducanu has made millions since she burst onto the tennis scene. Picture: Getty

What is Emma Raducanu's net worth?

According to reports, Emma Raducanu has a net worth of £10million thanks to her many wins on the tennis court and her lucrative sponsorship deals.

The tennis star shot to fame in 2021 when she won the US Open at just 18-years-old, with a sports agent predicting at the time that Emma could go on to make up to £100million.

At the time, they said: "She can easily earn £100 million or more. She appeals to a broad crowd and is so young she can only get better. The offers have already been pouring in. She’s the biggest thing in sports right now. The sky’s the limit.”

Emma Raducanu has signed deals with Dior, Tiffany and Porsche – just to name a few
Emma Raducanu has signed deals with Dior, Tiffany and Porsche – just to name a few. Picture: Getty

How much is Emma Raducanu paid from tennis and sponsorships?

Like most professional tennis players, Emma Raducanu's incredible net worth is made up of her match prize money as well as deals and sponsorships with big brands.

According to reports, during Emma's first full year on the WTA Tour she made earned just over £500,000. Her finances took a boost in 2021 when she won the US Open, earning herself a whopping £1.8million.

Emma Raducanu took home the cash prize of £1.8million when she won the US Open in 2021
Emma Raducanu took home the cash prize of £1.8million when she won the US Open in 2021. Picture: Getty

Emma's net worth will also be down to her collaboration with brands such as Nike, Wilson, HSBC, British Airways and Evian which, according to reports, make her £134,000 a week.

There's also the more lucrative deals with Tiffany and Dior, believed to be worth £2million.

