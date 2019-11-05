Emma Watson says she’s ‘self-partnered’ not ‘single’ as she creates controversial new term

Harry Potter actress Emma Watson has been met with mixed reactions after announcing herself as ‘self-partnered’.

Emma Watson has been single since she split from entrepreneur William Knight in 2017 after a two year relationship.

But, as it turns out, Emma doesn’t see herself as ‘single’, instead, she’s ‘self-partnered’.

The actress, who found fame as a child actress in the Harry Potter franchise, explained this week that she has replaced the term ‘single’ with ‘self-partnered’ to show that she is happy not being in a relationship.

Talking to British Vogue, Emma explained how she has felt anxious as her 30th birthday approaches.

She told the publication: “I was like, ‘Why does everyone make such a big fuss about turning 30? This is not a big deal.’

“Cut to 29, and I’m like, ‘Oh my God, I feel so stressed and anxious.’

“And I realise it’s because there is suddenly this bloody influx of subliminal messaging around.”

She continued to add: “If you have not built a home, if you do not have a husband, if you do not have a baby, and you are turning 30, and you’re not in some incredibly secure, stable place in your career, or you’re still figuring things out — there’s just this incredible amount of anxiety.”

“I never believed the whole ‘I’m happy single’ spiel. I was like, ‘This is totally spiel.’

“It took me a long time, but I’m very happy [being single]. I call it being self-partnered.”

The new term has been met with mixed reactions from people, with some labelling the new term as “ridiculous” and “narcissistic”.

One person wrote on Twitter: “Self-partnered sounds freakishly narcissistic”, while another posted: “Self Partnered? Oh do leave it out. Single. That’s single.”

Others have supported the new term, and thanked Emma for the empowering change.

One woman commented: “Can we just give a collective cheer to @EmmaWatson for rebranding being single? Relationship status: 'Self-partnered’.”

