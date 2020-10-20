Emma Willis delights fans with rare photo of son Ace, 8, sporting long blonde hair

Emma Willis has shared a rare photo of her son Ace on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

By Naomi Bartram

The Voice star Emma Willis has given fans a rare glimpse of her family on Instagram.

Emma Willis has delighted fans by posting a photo of her eight-year-old son Ace on Instagram.

The Voice presenter shares Ace, as well as daughters Isabelle, 11, and Trixie, four, with husband Matt.

And while Emma, 44, is usually private about her home life, she has now given fans a sneak peak into their home with a sweet new photo.

The snap of her middle-child sees Ace's shoulder-length blonde hair covering his face, while he’s wearing a pink crop top, ripped jeans, and Nike trainers.

Busted star Matt can be seen looking at his phone in the background, while Emma captioned her post: "My little style icon ❤️ (Ace, not Matt 😂)."

And Emma’s famous friends were quick to comment, with Heart’s Emma Bunton writing: “Just gorgeous! We [love] Ace!”

Fearne Cotton said: “I miss Ace! When is he making me that dress?”, while Heart Breakfast’s Amanda Holden posted a heart emoji.

Fans also praised Emma and her family for ‘breaking down stereotypes,’ as one wrote: “Just shows how far we have to go in breaking down gender stereotypes. Pink is simply a colour. Hair grows. Let kids (or adults) wear whatever they want!”

Emma Willis and her three children. Picture: Instagram

Another said: “Omg this could be my little boy! He’s totally alternative…. bracelets, ear cuffs, pink, teeny shorts when it’s freezing, pink, leopard and hair bands and buns! Makes me beam with pride that he’s so individual & clear on what he likes.”

While a third added: “YES JEANS! Love them… Ace is literally STYLE PERSONIFIED.”

Later in the evening, Emma also posted an image on her Instagram Story that read: "Being different is a f*****g blessing."

She then wrote the word ‘This…’ and added a red love heart.

This comes after Emma opened up to us about living with her family during lockdown over the summer, saying she sometimes struggled with homeschooling.

She told us: “At the beginning I felt this immense amount of pressure to be a teacher a structure the day like a full class, and have breaks at the right time.

“I was just so frazzled at the end of it, so I learnt to adapt. We sit down in the morning, get school work done.

“The quicker they finish, the more time they have to just hang out or do something together or try to get them outdoors as much as we can.”

