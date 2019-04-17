Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married, how many children do they have and how did they meet?

17 April 2019

Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes have two children together. Picture: PA
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Inside Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling’s highly private relationship from meeting to children.

Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have been together for around eight years now.

The actress, 45, and her partner, 38, have made a point of keeping their romance private since it started in 2011.

But are the couple married? How many children do they have and when did they meet? Here’s everything you need to know:

How did Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes meet?

Eva and Ryan keep their romance very private
Eva and Ryan keep their romance very private. Picture: Getty

Eva and Ryan first met when they started filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011.

The couple were reportedly spotted not long after holding hands in Disneyland.

In 2012, the couple walked the rest carpet together for the first and only time at the premiere of the film.

The same year, Eva appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show where she was questioned about Ryan, to which she remained shy and tight-lipped.

Eva Mendes recently opened up about how falling in love with Ryan Gosling made her want children
Eva Mendes recently opened up about how falling in love with Ryan Gosling made her want children. Picture: PA

Are Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling married?

Eva and Ryan are not married.

In 2016, speculation began to circulate that Eva and Ryan has tied to knot.

However, a rep denied the claims.

How many children does Eva Mendes and Ryan Gosling have?

Eva and Ryan welcomed their first baby in 2014, a little girl called Esmeralda Amada Gosling.

In 2016, Eva gave birth to their second baby, another girl who they called Amada Lee Gosling.

In a recent Women’s Health interview, Eva said that falling in love with Ryan made her want to have children.

The actress said: "It was the furthest thing from my mind.

"Ryan Gosling happened. I mean, falling in love with him. Then it made sense for me to have...not kids, but his kids. It was very specific to him."

