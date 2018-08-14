Who is Faye Tozer from Steps? Strictly Come Dancing 2018 contestant's net worth, age, husband and children

Faye Tozer is one celebrity to have been confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing - here's what we know about the former Steps band member including her husband and net worth.

Faye Tozer first found fame in 90's pop group Steps alongside Claire Richards, Lee Latchford-Evans, Lisa Scott-Lee and Ian 'H' Watkins, and is now confirmed to appear on the 2018 series of Strictly Come Dancing.

Here's what we know about the singer and dancer including who her husband is, her children and her net worth as she prepares to take to the dance floor.

Who is Faye Tozer?

Faye, 42, is an English singer-songwriter, dancer and stage performer, most famed for her time in pop group Steps.

Born in Dunstable, she studied at the Anne Gale School of Dance and gained qualifications in ballet, tap and modern. She also danced professionally with the Belinda King Dancers for two years before bursting onto the scene as one-fifth or Steps.

When Steps announced their split on 26th December 2001, Faye joined opera singer Russell Watson on a UK tour with their duet Someone Like You.

She then appeared in a number of West End shows, including Aladdin, Sleeping Beauty and Over The Rainbow - The Eva Cassidy Story.

Who is Faye Tozer's husband?

Faye has been married twice - first to Danish partner Jesper Irn at the Priory Church in Dunstable, but divorced five years later.

She then married businessman Michael Smith, from Sunderland, at Beamish Hall, which was aired on TV during an episode of Celebrity Four Weddings.

Does Faye Tozer have children?

Faye and Michael welcomed their son in February 2009, before they were married. They named him Benjamin Barrington Tozer-Smith, and Faye often shares cute selfies with her nine-year-old on her Instagram channel.

What is Faye Tozer's net worth?

According to networthpost.org, Faye is worth a reported $950,000 - which works out at around £744,000.

Her worth is expected to come mainly from her time in Steps - who reformed for a comeback tour last year.

Faye has also earned her keep by performing in the West End, with her first role being comprising of a national tour of Andrew Lloyd Webber's one woman musical Tell Me On A Sunday (alternating the roles with EastEnders star Patsy Palmer).

