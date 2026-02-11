Fiona Phillips’ husband shares heartbreaking update on TV star's Alzheimer’s battle

11 February 2026, 16:54

Martin revealed that Fiona ‘now rarely understands where she is going or why'.
Martin revealed that Fiona ‘now rarely understands where she is going or why'. Picture: Getty

By Claire Blackmore

Martin Frizell shared a new photo of his wife Fiona Phillips as he opened up about her worsening condition.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Fiona Phillips’ husband has shared a heartbreaking update on his TV star wife's brutal Alzheimer’s battle.

The former GMTV presenter, 65, was diagnosed with the devastating disease back in 2022, with doctors confirming she had early-onset Alzheimer’s.

She's been spending time away from the limelight in recent years as she and her family deal with her worsening condition.

Now, her spouse Martin Frizell, 67, has opened up about her current state in an emotional new interview, sharing a recent snap of Fiona with the world.

Fiona and her husband Martin have been married since 1997.
Fiona and her husband Martin have been married since 1997. Picture: Getty

Talking to Lorraine about the agonising symptoms she's been experiencing, he explained: "She doesn’t remember Christmas now, she doesn’t remember New Year."

Despite the horrible side effects, he reassured the daytime host that she remained true to herself in many ways.

He continued: "I don’t want to give the impression she’s some sort of basket case. She’s very much with us.

"She is still the world’s most stubborn woman and still around the house."

Moments into his candid conversation on ITV, he shared a picture of Fiona relaxing at home, sharing more about her health journey.

Martin joked: "There’s a nice picture of her eating some chocolate; she’ll probably hate it because she thinks her hair colour should be a bit better."

Martin shared this photo of his wife Fiona during the emotional interview.
Martin shared this photo of his wife Fiona during the emotional interview. Picture: ITV

Speaking in more detail about the heart-wrenching impact Alzheimer's is having on the retired journalist, he added: "There’s no way I could drive or we could take public transport as Fiona now rarely understands where she is going or why, constantly asking what is happening, probably four or five times a minute on loop for the entire journey.

"Honestly, I got close to telling the taxi driver to turn around and take us home – Fiona’s only safe place – as the stress was unbearable.

"But of course that self-pity pales into insignificance compared to what Fiona was going through."

Months after Fiona was first diagnosed with the incurable condition, she confessed she was 'shattered' to discover she would likely face the same fate as her parents.

She told The Mirror at the time: "This disease has ravaged my family and now it has come for me.

"And all over the country there are people of all different ages whose lives are being affected by it – it’s heartbreaking.

"I just hope I can help find a cure which might make things better for others in the future."

Fiona presented GMTV in the 90s while her husband Martin worked as a reporter.
Fiona presented GMTV in the 90s while her husband Martin worked as a reporter. Picture: Alamy

Fiona's late parents Neville and Amy both passed away due to Alzheimer’s complications, and she has haunting memories of their final days.

While she knew it was a possibility she might follow in their footsteps, she wasn't expecting it to happen so soon.

The much-loved broadcaster admitted: "It’s something I might have thought I’d get at 80. But I was still only 61 years old.

"I felt more angry than anything else because this disease has already impacted my life in so many ways; my poor mum was crippled with it, then my dad, my grandparents, my uncle.

"It just keeps coming back for us."

Trending Podcasts on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Live and Let Dyers

Dirty Mother Pukka

The News Agents

Heart Breakfast Podcast

Trending Live Playlists on Global Player: The official Heart app!

Music from the Movies

Queens of Pop

Heart Club Classics

Fresh Music Friday

More Showbiz News

Lucinda Strafford grew up in Brighton, south of England.

Love Island All Stars Lucinda Strafford - age, job, ex-boyfriends and island history

Love Island

Leanne is starring on Love Island All Stars

Love Island All Stars Leanne Amaning - age, ex-boyfriends, Instagram and former season revealed

The show's writers bought back the rights to produce more episodes.

The Inbetweeners new series - cast, release date and storyline revealed

TV & Movies

Max George has updated fans from his hospital bed after being rushed to A&E in the middle of the night.

The Wanted's Max George has 'no idea what's going on' following emergency hospital dash

Diana Ross and RAYE are headliners

Diana Ross and RAYE to headline Brighton & Hove Pride 2026!

Events

Samie and Harrison have been romantically linked in the past.

Love Island's Samie and Harrison's secret dating past revealed

Love Island

Molly-Mae Hague has finally opened up about her second pregnancy

Molly-Mae reveals surprising due date revelation as she opens up about second pregnancy

Love Island All Stars first look reveals there's a divide in the villa

Love Island All Stars first look reveals intense divide as heated argument sweeps the villa

Love Island

Trending Podcasts on Global Player

Live and Let Dyers

The News Agents

The Sports Agents

LuAnna: The Podcast

Live Playlists on Global Player

Club Classics

Queens of Pop

Throwback Hits

Fresh Music Friday

Trending on Heart

Scott’s sister reveals exactly which girl she wants him to choose.

Love Island star Scott's sister reveals which villa girl is 'perfect' for her brother

Love Island

Belle's dad is famous British actor Tamer Hassan.

Who is Belle Hassan's dad? All Stars' famous father revealed

Love Island

Love Island All Stars 2026 has already revealed four big bombshells

Love Island All Stars 2026 bombshells revealed

Love Island

Jesy Nelson is launching her documentary on life after Little Mix and motherhood this week

Jesy Nelson documentary release date, how to watch, episodes and more revealed

TV & Movies

Reports have confirmed Catherine O’Hara’s official cause of death.

Home Alone star Catherine O’Hara’s cause of death revealed

Josie has lost an impressive five stone in recent months.

Josie Gibson shows off incredible five-stone weight loss after revealing health condition

Love Island All Stars will reveal the results of the Heart rate Challenge in tonight's episode

Love Island All Stars first look reveals 'surprising' Heart Rate Challenge results

Love Island

Lauren told fans it was 'painful' watching Harrison in the villa.

Love Island's Lauren slams ex Harrison as he enters All Stars villa two months after split

Love Island

Marc Anthony has said his piece about the Beckham feud after being named in Brooklyn's statement

Marc Anthony breaks silence after being named in Beckham family feud

Up To Speed - the inside track on F1

Global announces brand-new Formula 1 podcast show Up To Speed

Podcasts

Scott van-der-Sluis, a former footballer and reality TV favourite, previously appeared on the Love Island series 10 in 2023

Love Island All Stars Scott van-der-Sluis - age, job, ex-girlfriend and former series

Love Island

Jesy Nelson has become a hugely successful pop star in her career

Jesy Nelson facts: Age, songs, ex-boyfriend, children and Little Mix past revealed

Robbie Williams

Robbie Williams added to Brits Week 26 for War Child: Lineup, dates and venues revealed

Events

Love Island All Stars has welcomed Jessy Potts back into the villa

Love Island All Stars Jessy Potts - age, job, what happened with Joey Essex and former series

Love Island

Harrison Solomon is starring in Love Island All Stars series three.

Love Island All Stars Harrison Solomon - age, job, Instagram and former series

Love Island

The Love Island All Stars cast has been revaled

Love Island All Stars 2026 lineup - meet the confirmed cast and contestants