Fleur East announces she’s engaged to boyfriend of nine years Marcel Badiane-Robin

Fleur East has announced her engagement. Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Fleur East is set to marry boyfriend Marcel Badiane-Robin.

The X Factor and I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star announced the news on Sunday March 24.

Fleur East took to her Instagram to share the news, posting a picture with her fiancé Marcel Badiane-Robin.

The singer, 31, explained how she had just arrived home form Japan, where Marcel popped the question.

“My boyfriend Marcel proposed to me while we were in Tokyo. What a trip to remember!” Fleur wrote to her fans.

Fleur’s boyfriend, who she has kept from the spotlight until now, is a fashion designer.

Fleur East has been with Marcel for nine years. Picture: Instagram/Robin_Joe

The couple have been together for nine years.

Talking to Hello! about the proposal, Fleur said: “I said yes immediately! How Marcel did everything was just wonderful.

"We’re in a really traditional Japanese hotel and there were petals on the bed and champagne…Then I turned around and he was there, with the ring. He said: 'Fleur East, will you be my wife?’”

She continued: “I couldn’t believe it. The ring is so beautiful and yellow is my favourite colour."