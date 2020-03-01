Former Strictly dancer Ola Jordan gives birth to baby girl after years of struggling to conceive

James and Ola Jordan have a baby girl. Picture: Instagram/Ola Jordan

Ola and James Jordan announced their daughter's arrival on Saturday. The couple had previously opened up about their IVF journey, explaining they had been struggling to get pregnant for years.

Former Strictly dancer Ola, 37, and her Dancing On Ice husband James Jordan, 41, announced the happy news on Instagram.

"She's here and she is perfect," new mummy Ola posted with a photo of her newborn daughter's tiny hand.



New father James posted a sweet photo of the infant's delicate feet in his hands, exclaiming, "I'm the happiest man in the world."



This is the couple's first child. James and Ola meet through dance competitions and were professional partners competing together before they married in 2003, and later both joined Strictly Come Dancing.

A year ago the couple had opened up about their decision to try IVF and their struggle to conceive, saying they had been trying naturally for two years.



"I guess I just thought, like most women, that I could choose when the time was right for me; that I could have my career and then have a baby when it felt right," Ola said at the time. "But for us it just hasn't happened like that."



The couple announced the pregnancy in September 2019. James wrote on Instagram, "Myself and @olajordan have been waiting for this moment for what seems like an eternity.



"After being with each other for 20 years and our love for each other growing stronger every day we finally feel complete and are so excited to share our amazing news that we are expecting a baby!!!!"



