Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 89, to become father again with wife Fabiana, 44

3 April 2020, 07:58

The boss will become a father again, not long before his 90th
The boss will become a father again, not long before his 90th. Picture: PA

The billionaire will welcome his forth child into the world with his wife Fabiana Flosi.

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has just announced that he and wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together, which will be Bernie's fourth.

The 89-year-old Tycoon told Switzerland-based publication Blick that his wife Fabiana, 44, is pregnant, as the pair are self-isolating at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

READ MORE: Tamara Ecclestone 'shaken' after theives steal £50m of jewlery from London home

Bernie told the newspaper: "He said: "Yes, it is due in the summer.

"Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!"

Fabiana told the newspaper: “Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy."

She then joked: “Hopefully he will never express any interest in doing something in Formula 1!”

Bernie then replied: “After my Formula 1 time, we’ve had plenty of time to practice!”

The couple are expecting a baby son in July, which will be their first child together and Bernie's first son, as he is already father to three daughters.

They are Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, all from previous marriages.

Ecclestone is also a grandfather of five, and is set to welcome his son into the world only weeks before his 90th birthday.

He's known for his estimated fortune of around £2.5 billion due to his heavy involvement in Formula 1 after working his way up from car racing in 1949.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Gregg Wallace has lost four stone

Masterchef's Gregg Wallace reveals he's hit his goal weight after losing four stone
Holly Willoughby has lied to her children

Holly Willoughby shares sneaky parenting hack to keep kids busy in the Easter holidays

This Morning

Holly Willoughby's red dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her red flower print dress from Ghost
The teen is carving out an amazing modelling career

Jade Goody's son Bobby reveals modelling career kicked off after he got in trouble at school
Gary Barlow has said he is enjoying quarantine

Gary Barlow thrills fans with promise of new music as he reveals lockdown inspiration

Trending on Heart

Will Love Island return this year?

Will Love Island be on this year? How coronavirus could affect the summer series

News

The line-up has been revealed for the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins full line-up revealed from Katie Price to Joey Essex and Jack Maynard

TV & Movies

Will the lockdown be over by Easter?

Will the UK coronavirus lockdown be over by Easter?

News

Gavin and Stacey is a household name

Is Gavin and Stacey coming back to our screens in 2020?

TV & Movies

The hilarious trio are heading across America

Gordon, Gino and Fred: American Roadtrip - everything you need to know

TV & Movies

The latest expert advice on catching coronavirus from surfaces and food pakcaging

How long does coronavirus live on surfaces and can you catch it from food packaging?

News