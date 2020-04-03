Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone, 89, to become father again with wife Fabiana, 44

The boss will become a father again, not long before his 90th. Picture: PA

The billionaire will welcome his forth child into the world with his wife Fabiana Flosi.

Formula 1 boss Bernie Ecclestone has just announced that he and wife Fabiana Flosi are expecting their first child together, which will be Bernie's fourth.

The 89-year-old Tycoon told Switzerland-based publication Blick that his wife Fabiana, 44, is pregnant, as the pair are self-isolating at their home in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

Bernie told the newspaper: "He said: "Yes, it is due in the summer.

"Hopefully he’ll learn to play backgammon soon!"

Fabiana told the newspaper: “Like all parents we have only one wish: the child must be born healthy."

She then joked: “Hopefully he will never express any interest in doing something in Formula 1!”

Bernie then replied: “After my Formula 1 time, we’ve had plenty of time to practice!”

The couple are expecting a baby son in July, which will be their first child together and Bernie's first son, as he is already father to three daughters.

They are Deborah, 65, Tamara, 35, and Petra, 31, all from previous marriages.

Ecclestone is also a grandfather of five, and is set to welcome his son into the world only weeks before his 90th birthday.

He's known for his estimated fortune of around £2.5 billion due to his heavy involvement in Formula 1 after working his way up from car racing in 1949.