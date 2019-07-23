Love Island's Francesca Allen FINALLY address Caroline Flack 'feud' days after Aftersun snub

Francesca has addressed the claims on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Francesca took to her Instagram stories to respond to claims that Caroline snubbed her during Aftersun

Francesca has finally responded to claims Caroline Flack snubbed her on Love Island Aftersun because she called her a 'dirty paedo' in 2012.

The clothes shop owner, 23, who was dumped from the island last week, took to Instagram to address the claims.

She revealed that she was supposed to sit down and was told to stay seated, adding: “It’s all a learning curve. Me and Caroline get along really well. I don’t use Twitter and those words didn’t come out of my mouth. It’s all getting blown out of proportion.

“Me and Caroline had a little drink and a chat after Aftersun. So yeah, we get along really well. I don’t know what this is all about!”

This comes after Aftersun viewers claimed that Caroline 'snubbed' Francesca after they thought she stood up for a hug and was rejected.

Please tell me I’m not the only one who missed this awkward sitch 😂😂 #loveisland #LoveIslandAftersun pic.twitter.com/xvyytfU0JU — V A S S ✨ (@VickstaNorts) July 21, 2019

One viewer tweeted: "I know Caroline saw that old pedo tweet from Francesca #LoveIslandAfterSun".

Another added: "Anyone else clock when Francescca stood up to hug Caroline or shake her hand or whatever n Caroline just walked straight passed [sic] her and saw doown on the other sofa that's for calling her a dirty pedo".

As you know ... I hate commenting on stuff... I didn’t snub Francesca .. infact quite the opposite .. made her feel very welcome as soon as she got to the studio. I don’t hold grudges.. and the wellbeing of our islanders is important to me. Thought she was a great islander ❤️❤️ — caroline flack (@carolineflack1) July 22, 2019

Caroline, 39, yesterday clapped back at claims she snubbed Francesca, tweeting: "As you know ... I hate commenting on stuff... I didn’t snub Francesca .. infact quite the opposite .. made her feel very welcome as soon as she got to the studio. I don’t hold grudges.. and the wellbeing of our islanders is important to me. Thought she was a great islander ❤️❤️".

