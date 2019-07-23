Love Island's Francesca Allen FINALLY address Caroline Flack 'feud' days after Aftersun snub

23 July 2019, 10:59 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 11:05

Francesca has addressed the claims on Instagram
Francesca has addressed the claims on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/ITV

Francesca took to her Instagram stories to respond to claims that Caroline snubbed her during Aftersun

Francesca has finally responded to claims Caroline Flack snubbed her on Love Island Aftersun because she called her a 'dirty paedo' in 2012.

The clothes shop owner, 23, who was dumped from the island last week, took to Instagram to address the claims.

Read more: Mark Wright caught Love Island's Joe and Lucie SNOGGING at ITV summer party

She revealed that she was supposed to sit down and was told to stay seated, adding: “It’s all a learning curve. Me and Caroline get along really well. I don’t use Twitter and those words didn’t come out of my mouth. It’s all getting blown out of proportion.

“Me and Caroline had a little drink and a chat after Aftersun. So yeah, we get along really well. I don’t know what this is all about!”

Read more: Michael Griffiths wants to reconcile with Joanna Chimonides in wake of his Love Island dumping

This comes after Aftersun viewers claimed that Caroline 'snubbed' Francesca after they thought she stood up for a hug and was rejected.

One viewer tweeted: "I know Caroline saw that old pedo tweet from Francesca #LoveIslandAfterSun".

Another added: "Anyone else clock when Francescca stood up to hug Caroline or shake her hand or whatever n Caroline just walked straight passed [sic] her and saw doown on the other sofa that's for calling her a dirty pedo".

Caroline, 39, yesterday clapped back at claims she snubbed Francesca, tweeting: "As you know ... I hate commenting on stuff... I didn’t snub Francesca .. infact quite the opposite .. made her feel very welcome as soon as she got to the studio. I don’t hold grudges.. and the wellbeing of our islanders is important to me. Thought she was a great islander ❤️❤️".

NOW READ:

Love Island viewers left SEETHING as Jordan admits his head has been turned by India

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Helen Flanagan, 28, says she feels guilty about deciding to stop breastfeeding her 13-month-old daughter Delilah.

Helen Flanagan admits 'mummy guilt' over decision to stop breastfeeding daughter Delilah
Are the Sugababes reuniting this year?

Sugababes original line-up reunite in the studio as Mutya Beuna teases comeback
Chris Taylor has a surprising connection to Denise Welch

Here's how Love Island's Chris Taylor is connected to Loose Women panelist Denise Welch
Mark Wright tricked Joe into admitting he'd snogged Lucie

Mark Wright caught Love Island's Joe and Lucie SNOGGING at ITV summer party
Danielle Lloyd has opened up about her miscarriage in a heartbreaking Instagram post

Danielle Lloyd reveals she had a miscarriage in heartbreaking Instagram post

Trending on Heart

Greg O'Shea took a day away from the villa to attend his Grandmother's funeral

Greg O’Shea secretly leaves Love Island villa following family tragedy

TV & Movies

The poor baby suffered horrific burns

Parents warned about spraying babies and pets with hosepipes after toddler suffers horrific burns

Lifestyle

This huge Stranger Things news could change everything!

Stranger Things season 4: Netflix contract reveals MAJOR character could return

TV & Movies

Jamie Lomas is returning to Hollyoaks

Warren Fox is RETURNING to Hollyoaks as Jamie Lomas is spotted on set

TV & Movies

Kerry and Amy unknowingly started the fire

Emmerdale spoilers: Kerry and Amy to blame for devastating sweet factory fire ahead of shock death

TV & Movies

Tequila is more than just a shot, says expert

National Tequila Day 2019: Facts and cocktail recipes for the Mexican spirit

Food & Health