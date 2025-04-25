What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it?
What is Freddie Flintoff's real name and why did he change it? Picture: Getty
Freddie Flintoff has revealed the real reason he goes by the name 'Fred' or 'Freddie' and not his birth name 'Andrew'.

Freddie Flintoff, 47, opens up about his life, cricket and TV career and the horrific 'Top Gear' crash which left him with life-changing injuries in a new Disney+ documentary called 'Flintoff'.

In the film, Freddie goes into detail about the car crash (which happened in 2022) and his physical and mental recovery, which is still ongoing to this day.

He does, however, also touch on his career in cricket and his upbringing, including an explanation as to why he goes by 'Freddie Flintoff' despite the fact he was named 'Andrew Flintoff' by his parents.

So, why does Andrew Flintoff go by the name 'Freddie'? Where did it come from and what has he said about it?

Freddie Flintoff was involved in a horrific car crash while filming Top Gear back in 2022
Freddie Flintoff was involved in a horrific car crash while filming Top Gear back in 2022. Picture: Disney+

What is Freddie Flintoff's real name?

Freddie's Flintoff's real name is Andrew Flintoff. He was born on December 6, 1977, to parents Colin and Susan Flintoff and raised in Lancashire.

It wasn't until Andrew became a teenager that he adopted to nickname 'Freddie' from friends.

Andrew Flintoff was given the nickname 'Freddie Flintoff' by his friends when he was a teenager
Andrew Flintoff was given the nickname 'Freddie Flintoff' by his friends when he was a teenager. Picture: Getty

Why did Freddie Flintoff change his name?

Andrew Flintoff was given the nickname 'Freddie Flintoff' by his friends when he was a teenager, after the cartoon character Fred Flinstone as their surnames were similar.

The nickname stuck around, and when he found fame as a professional cricketer, he adopted the name as his official public moniker.

Freddie speaks about his name in the Disney+ documentary 'Flintoff' when the director John Dower asked him what he should call him; Andrew or Freddie?

Replying to Dower, Freddie said: "I reckon Freddie would be good. Fred."

He goes on to explain: "It's strange, isn't it? Because obviously, my name is Andrew, and then - since I was about 15 - I've just been called Fred or Freddie.

"Because Andrew is probably more a reflection of me. Quite introverted. Just like his own space. But that would never have survived the world of professional sport. I knew that pretty quickly."

Big Brother