Freddy Brazier pays sweet tribute to late mum Jade Goody as he reveals baby girl's name

Freddy is preparing to become a father for the first time. Picture: Instagram/@@freddybrazier_

By Claire Blackmore

Freddy Brazier, 21, is expecting his first child with girlfriend Holly Swinburn, 22, later this month.

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Freddy Brazier has paid tribute to his beloved mum Jade Goody by naming his baby girl after the late star in a sweet gesture of love.

The 21-year-old is expecting his first child with girlfriend Holly Swinburn, 22, later this month and is 'so pleased' they are welcoming a daughter into the world.

As the young couple prepare to meet their little one, the excited dad-to-be revealed they had already decided on an adorable name for their newborn – one which honoured his mother.

Big Brother favourite Jade passed away from cervical cancer in 2009, aged 27, when Freddy was four and his brother Bobby was five.

Jade Goody passed when Freddy was just four-years-old. . Picture: Getty

Unveiling his baby's name on the lead up to the due date, Freddy explained: "We are calling her Isla Jade.

"I think it’s lovely to incorporate the name Jade into her name as a middle name as I am sure there will be part of my mother in Isla.

"I was so pleased when I found out we were having a little girl. I want to be protective of her and take care of her.

"Calling the baby Jade as the first name felt like too much expectation on the baby. I don’t want to put any pressure on her."

To mark his daughter's upcoming arrival, Freddy decided to get a tattoo of her name on his neck, paying homage to both his firstborn and his late mum.

Speaking of the inking, he said: "I’m impulsive and the tattoo really hurt — especially as she’s not even been born yet.

"Holly loves the tattoo and I think she is going to get a matching one."

Freddy, 21, and Holly, 22, split last year but recently got back together. Picture: TikTok/@clawuk

Freddy also opened up about Mother's Day over the weekend, admitting he finds the day difficult without Jade but hopes his daughter will help him make special memories in the future.

He told The Sun on Sunday: "Mother’s Day has always been the hardest time because I think about how I would treat my mum if she was still here.

"I’ve often looked at people out with their mums on Mother’s Day and thought, ‘You’re so lucky . . . I wish I could have a special day with my mum’.

"I wonder what we would do together and where I would take her. But now, I’ll be able to make new memories with my baby daughter."

Holly is reportedly due later this month. Picture: TikTok/@clawuk

As he and Holly prepare to meet Isla Jade, Freddy is putting more time into visiting his mother's grave in Essex to mark the new chapter in his life.

He said: "I went there yesterday and had a little chat with Mum.

"I told her what was going on with the baby and how I am feeling, but sometimes I struggle talking to a headstone.

"Sometimes I’ll be sitting there chatting to her and laughing to myself, thinking, ‘I must look mad’.

"But talking to her and visiting her really helps."

Freddy also spoke of how his dad Jeff Brazier, 46, will be around to help care for the family's newest member now that the pair have patched things up.

He and his famous father fell out over Freddy's relationship with his maternal grandmother Jackiey Budden, who is Jade's mother, after the TV presenter branded her a "bad influence".

Freddy explained: "Dad’s very excited. He can’t wait to have the baby at his place and take her for walks in the countryside.

"The baby already has a bedroom in his house on the top floor — she will be like a princess in a little castle. And the baby has more clothes than I do.

"It’s bringing Dad back to when he was 23 and Mum had Bobby."